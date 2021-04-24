US plane joins search for Indonesian submarine after air break

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) The Indonesian Navy said on Saturday that objects were found in a missing submarine, saying the ship with 53 crew members had sunk and there was no hope of finding any survivors.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono said rescuers found several items from KRI Nanggala 402, which went missing after its last reported dive on Wednesday off the resort island of Bali, including parts of a torpedo rectifier , a bottle of grease that would have been used to oil the periscope and the prayer. carpet.

With the genuine evidence we found believed to have come from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub-failure phase to the under-sunk phase, Margono said at a press conference in Bali where the found objects have been found. been exposed.

Officials previously said the oxygen supply to the submarines ran out early on Saturday. Indonesia had considered the submarine that disappeared Wednesday off the island of Bali as simply missing.

An American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, landed early Saturday and was due to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, an Australian warship equipped with sonar and four Indonesian planes.

Singaporean rescue ships were also expected later on Saturday, while Malaysian rescue ships were due to arrive on Sunday, stepping up spearfishing, Indonesian Army spokesman Djawara Whimbo said on Saturday. He said the Indonesian survey vessel was still unable to detect an unidentified object with high magnetism that had been detected previously located at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (165 to 330 feet).

There had been no signs of life from the submarine, but family members hoped the massive search effort would find the ship in time.

The family is in good shape and continues to pray, said Ratih Wardhani, sister of 49-year-old crew member Wisnu Subiyantoro. We are optimistic that the Nanggala can be saved with the entire crew.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered all efforts to locate the submarine and asked the Indonesians to pray for the crews to return safely.

The search focused on an area near the starting position of his last dive where an oil slick was found, but there was no conclusive evidence so far the oil slick came from the sub- marine.

Margono, the naval chief, said oil could have escaped from a crack in the submarine’s fuel tank or the crew could have released fuel and fluids to reduce the weight of the ship. so he can surface.

The Navy estimates, however, that the submarine sank to a depth of 600 to 700 meters (2000 to 2300 feet), much deeper than its collapse depth of 200 meters (655 feet), at which the pressure of the water would be greater than what the hull could withstand.

The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The Navy said a power failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures to resurface.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 has been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and carried 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

Indonesia, the largest archipelago in the world with more than 17,000 islands, has faced increasing challenges regarding its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships near the Natuna Islands.

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

