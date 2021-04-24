Politics
US plane joins search for Indonesian submarine after air break
BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) The Indonesian Navy said on Saturday that objects were found in a missing submarine, saying the ship with 53 crew members had sunk and there was no hope of finding any survivors.
Navy Chief Yudo Margono said rescuers found several items from KRI Nanggala 402, which went missing after its last reported dive on Wednesday off the resort island of Bali, including parts of a torpedo rectifier , a bottle of grease that would have been used to oil the periscope and the prayer. carpet.
With the genuine evidence we found believed to have come from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub-failure phase to the under-sunk phase, Margono said at a press conference in Bali where the found objects have been found. been exposed.
Officials previously said the oxygen supply to the submarines ran out early on Saturday. Indonesia had considered the submarine that disappeared Wednesday off the island of Bali as simply missing.
An American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, landed early Saturday and was due to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, an Australian warship equipped with sonar and four Indonesian planes.
Singaporean rescue ships were also expected later on Saturday, while Malaysian rescue ships were due to arrive on Sunday, stepping up spearfishing, Indonesian Army spokesman Djawara Whimbo said on Saturday. He said the Indonesian survey vessel was still unable to detect an unidentified object with high magnetism that had been detected previously located at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (165 to 330 feet).
There had been no signs of life from the submarine, but family members hoped the massive search effort would find the ship in time.
The family is in good shape and continues to pray, said Ratih Wardhani, sister of 49-year-old crew member Wisnu Subiyantoro. We are optimistic that the Nanggala can be saved with the entire crew.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered all efforts to locate the submarine and asked the Indonesians to pray for the crews to return safely.
The search focused on an area near the starting position of his last dive where an oil slick was found, but there was no conclusive evidence so far the oil slick came from the sub- marine.
Margono, the naval chief, said oil could have escaped from a crack in the submarine’s fuel tank or the crew could have released fuel and fluids to reduce the weight of the ship. so he can surface.
The Navy estimates, however, that the submarine sank to a depth of 600 to 700 meters (2000 to 2300 feet), much deeper than its collapse depth of 200 meters (655 feet), at which the pressure of the water would be greater than what the hull could withstand.
The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The Navy said a power failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures to resurface.
The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 has been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and carried 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.
Indonesia, the largest archipelago in the world with more than 17,000 islands, has faced increasing challenges regarding its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships near the Natuna Islands.
___
Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]