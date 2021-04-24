Hong Kong crackdown on national security imperatives amid electoral reforms

On April 15, Hong Kong celebrated National Security Education Day (NSE Day) for the first time in the history of the Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The mainland has held a National Security Education Day on April 15 every year since the holiday was designated in a July 2015 National Security Law of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In Hong Kong, NSE day was marked by a colloquium of events organized by the Committee for the Safeguarding of National Security, a body created by a new national security law implemented last June and headed by the city’s general manager, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor (China Daily, April 13). The theme of the day was to maintain national security, protect our home country, improve the electoral system, ensure that the patriots rule Hong Kong.

NSE Day was heralded with a concerted propaganda effort, as pro-Beijing forces appeared to announce victory over the opposition. After reviewing the events of the day, foreign analysts couldn’t help but wonder what exactly is celebrated on National Security Education Day if not the police and their tactics of use of forceChina Digital Times, April 15).[1] More than anything, this marked the success of Beijing’s effective crackdown on the autonomy and independence of the HKSAR.

National Security Education Day 2021

The day was marked by speeches by Carrie Lam and HKSAR People’s Central Government Liaison Office Director Luo Huining (); police and correctional services open houses; school activities throughout the city organized by the Education Office; and an exhibition on national security, among other events (Info.gov.hk, April 13; nsed.gov.hk, accessed April 22). In her opening speech, Carrie Lam said that national security is inseparable from regime security, and that in order to truly guarantee national security, the right to govern must be tightly grasped in the hands of the patriots (HKFP, April 15). This echoed the words of PRC leader Xi Jinpings in response to a labor report Lam handed in in January that said Hong Kong’s stability and security can only be achieved by patriots ruling Hong Kong (, aiguozhe zhi gang) (Xinhua, January 27).[2]

At the police academy, officers staged Chinese military-style drills and goose footsteps, while prison officers showed their ability to quell a mock riot by pushing back inmates wielding canes and slippers ( HKFP, April 15, April 15). For spectators, these wore eerie reminders of police brutality during the 2019 protests in Hong Kong (see [1], China Digital Times, April 15). Schools organized national security-themed activities such as knowledge quizzes, poster design, and slogan-making competitions under the leadership of the Education Office (Info.gov.hk, April 15), which played a major role in disseminating a comprehensive concept of national security that covers sixteen priority areas, including political security, internal security, economic security, ecological security, cybersecurity and security cultural (Nsed.gov.hk, accessed April 20; Daily ST, April 14).

Beijing’s senior official in the HKSAR, Luo Huining, delivered a speech calling the events of the day a significant effort by the SAR to fulfill its constitutional obligation to safeguard national security and noted that security is the essential precondition for development. Now that we have a law, a mechanism and a team, implementation is more and more important, Luo said, adding that for all who endanger national security, strong resistance should be quashed by law. , [while] soft resistance should be regulated by law (HKSAR People’s Government Central Liaison Office, April 15).

Electoral reforms

The Electoral System Improvement (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 was presented to the Legislative Council (LegCo) for first and second readings a day earlier, after basic reform outlines were reported for the first time at the annual legislative meetings of two sessions of the PRC in early March (Brief China, March 15). City administrators and official information sources have all reported that electoral reforms are integral to ensuring the political element of national security in the HKSAR. Amendments to Annex I and Annex II of the Hong Kong Basic Law Pave the Way for Reforms, also known as the Hong Kong Governing Patriots’ Resolution, were approved by the AFN and enacted on March 31 (Global Times, April 14). The Electoral Reform Bill is expected to pass after its third reading in May, setting new electoral regulations ahead of the next election committee contest on September 19, LegCo polls (apparently delayed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic) on December 19, and the CEO election which will take place on March 27, 2022.

Overall, the changes are designed to undermine the capacity of popular opposition already effectively stifled after pan-Democratic lawmakers resigned in protest last November to participate in government. These include reducing the number of directly elected seats from 35 to 20 in LegCo, which has also been restructured and increased from 70 to 90 seats. The reforms will also create a new selection committee for political candidates, which is not subject to judicial review and will be overseen by the Hong Kong Police National Security Unit and the National Security Safeguarding Committee. The biggest change, however, revolves around the empowerment and expansion of the Election Committee originally tasked with choosing the chief executive, it will now select 40 members of the LegCo and effectively monitor all elections in the country. city. The remaining 30 seats in the LegCo will go to functional, trade-based constituencies long seen as loyal to Beijing. The Election Committee itself will grow from 1,200 to 1,500 members, with the 300 new representatives coming from so-called ultra-loyalist groups that have close ties to mainland organizations or government bodies (SCMP, April 14).

Lawmakers have anticipated an expected public outcry by planning to criminalize acts of openly inciting people to vote blank or spoil their ballots (Nikkei Asia, April 13), although legal experts have warned that such legislation could pose real constitutional problems and raise questions of legitimacy for future elections in Hong Kong (SCMP, April 15).

Crackdown on education, the arts and the media

According to an expert from the continent, the combination of last year’s national security law and this year’s electoral reforms effectively controlled secessionist voices in politics, but other aspects of economics and culture. of Hong Kong are infiltrated by subversive anti-Chinese elements and have yet to be dealt with (Global Times, April 14). To that end, the Education Bureau issued sweeping guidelines for improving national security education in February, with new regulations covering everything from school management to new curricula and guiding student behavior. off campus (SCMP, February 4 China Digital Times, February 4). A campaign to reform so-called liberal studies, designed to improve students’ understanding of national security, legality and patriotism, was launched in early April (Global Times, April 14).

The arts and the media were also targeted. After pro-Beijing politicians and media attack West Kowloon’s cultural districts, M + Museums plan to exhibit a work by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei, the cultural district authority chairman vowed that M + would not be run like a grocery store and there would be no room for vulgar exhibits that violate national security law (The standard, March 30). Chinese regulators are calling on tech company Alibaba to divest its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, raised concerns in March that a Chinese state-owned company may soon acquire the 117-year-old newspaper and terminate to the long-standing internal debates on its editorial independence (Quartz, March 19). More recently, pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao appealed to shut down pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily in order to address national security loopholes, just as notorious newspaper founder Jimmy Lai Chi-ying was sentenced to fourteen months in prison for his participation in the 2019 demonstrations (Ta Kung Pao, April 16; CCTV News, April 16).

Conclusion

As China continued its crackdown on free speech and political activity in Hong Kong, foreign criticism and sanctions did little to dampen the central government’s resolve to control the HKSAR at all costs. Applying a broad, holistic definition of national security, the PRC under Xi Jinpings’ leadership acted swiftly to suppress political debate, artistic expression, and educational and media freedoms in the HKSAR, while retroactively reframing its definition of one country, two. systems to justify increased control. There are also signs that the PRC will act to impose its internet censorship regime on Hong Kong, which was previously exempt from restrictions on the mainland. Amid these rapid changes, the future of the islands’ long-standing liberal autonomy looks bleak.

Elizabeth Chen is the editor-in-chief of Brief China. For any comments, questions or submissions, do not hesitate to contact her at: [email protected].

Remarks

[1] Although no official investigation has been carried out into the numerous testimonies of police brutality during the 2019 protests in Hong Kong, multiple independent investigations as well as international human rights groups have found evidence of police misconduct and abuse (hkpfreport.org, accessed April 20; tl.hkrev.info, accessed April 20; HRW, November 19, 2020). As a result, the Hong Kong Police (HKPF), although technically a non-partisan entity, has long been seen as a key ally of Beijing and has consistently ranked low in public opinion polls (HKFP, May 20, 2020).

[2] Since Xis ‘statement in January, central government propaganda outlets have worked to establish the historical context for the patriots ruling Hong Kong, arguing that it was only a rephrasing of Deng Xiaopings’ statement that the people from Hong Kong [should] rule Hong Kong (, gangren zhigang) (CGTN, March 4). A recent article in the Chinese Communist Party’s Theory Review Qiushi makes this logic clear, while also arguing that the notion of patriots ruling Hong Kong, and not self-governing and independent governance, is the fundamental tenet of a country’s framework. two systems governing the mainland-Hong Kong Relations (Qiushi, April 16).