Boris Johnson’s opposition to the ICC makes Israel believe he is above

At Palestinians and several human rights organizations, Johnson’s words marked not only a betrayal of the UK’s stated position on the ICC, but also an underlying belief that Israel is above the law.

For Israel and its allies, an investigation into Israel’s actions in the occupied territories is illegal given that Palestine is not a sovereign state and, therefore, the attempt to incriminate the Jewish state can only be discriminatory and anti-semite.

For Johnson, whether in a letter or orally, words are probably just words. His personal history and impressive record of broken promises tend to support this hypothesis. It’s a man, the Guardian once cynically commented, who lied so loudly that he almost broke the constitution.

But I’m not particularly concerned with the words per se, certainly not Johnson’s. It is Brexit and the Conservative Party’s ideological stance on Palestine that gives Johnson’s words, as unreliable as they are, a very real and rather disconcerting context.

The EU has forced Britain to meet certain moral standards regarding the conflict

With Brexit in place, some UK policies regarding the Middle East will remain unchanged, particularly those related to arms deals and security cooperation in the so-called war on terror.

What will change, however, is Britain’s level of engagement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Britain’s stance on fundamental conflict issues such as the two-state solution, settlements, human rights and financial aid to the Palestinian Authority have largely been part of overall EU policy. In other words, the EU has forced Britain to uphold certain moral standards regarding the conflict.

Now outside the EU, Britain is free to focus on internal national interests, sometimes to the detriment of foreign policy. A freer and more versatile market outside the EU region is fundamental to these interests.

Economic relations with Israel’s dynamic security and defense technology market will therefore be a priority. As a result, the morality and rights of Palestinians are likely to take a back seat.

The Palestinians do not represent economic value to the UK and most certainly do not have a lobby group on par with the Conservative Friends of Israel in the Conservative Party that can influence UK policies in their favor.

The closest equivalent is a group called the Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC). Originally created in 1980 in response – it has been discussed – the expansion of Israeli settlements, CMEC represented a sort of Palestinian voice, albeit weak, within the Conservative Party.

However, evidence now suggests that CMEC is primarily lobbying on behalf of the Gulf states – particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – while receiving funds and support from those associated with those governments.

It goes without saying that with the normalization of the UAE with the evolving regional role of Israel and Saudi Arabia, the economic (and political) value these states once placed on the Palestinian cause – intentionally or unintentionally – on the within the Conservative Party has now shrunk. This effectively stripped the few conservative friends of Palestine of any lobbying power that would have helped to influence British government policy significantly in favor of Palestinian rights.

Ideologically, the great conservative institution is today a Brexit institution par excellence; populist nationalism with an inward-centered trajectory. Like Trump’s populism, this has brought much of the Conservative Party’s ideology closer to that of Israel today.

The disintegration of liberal internationalism, of which the EU is an integral part, responds to the nationalist needs of Netanyahu and his cohorts. Israel has historically viewed the EU as an institution hostile to the Jewish state. Therefore, to Israel’s relief, not only did Brexit reduce the EU’s influence in the world, but above all it helped weaken the EU’s position on Israel’s policies in the occupied territories.

Shameless Islamophobia within the Conservative Party has also facilitated the alignment of Israeli and British interests

In addition, the shameless Islamophobia within the Conservative Party also facilitated the alignment of Israeli and British interests. Capitalizing on the party’s anti-Muslim sentiment, Israel has often sought to decontextualize and reframe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: from a political issue of military occupation to a clash of Huntingtonian civilizations between the enlightened West and militant backward Islam. .

This feeling resonates well with at least half of the conservative members, including Johnson himself, who once argued in an article according to which Islam put Muslims behind centuries.

Historically, Huntington’s worldview has characterized much of conservative heritage in Palestine since the turn of the 20th century. It represents a linear trajectory of racist and condescending policies starting with the Balfour Declaration of 1917, the partition of Palestine in 1947, the formation of CFI in 1974, and up to Thatcher’s unwavering support from Israel. So it’s no surprise that most conservative PMs have since taken a pro-Israel stance, making it almost an official party guideline.

Between the pro-Israel stance of the conservatives and the silence of Labor, it is the Palestinians and their rights who will pay the price

Theresa May in 2016, for example, felt comfortable adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism, practically reframing criticism of Israel in the sense of genuine anti-Semitism. She also felt justified criticize bds and glorify the Balfour declaration on the occasion of its centenary one year later, a trend that Boris Johnson followed both as Mayor of London and, later, Prime Minister.

Respecting the liberal democratic nature of our political system, the post-Brexit UK will continue to maintain a facade of moral and political correctness. So, expect the rhetoric regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to remain unchanged. The lip service to Palestinians about the ICC will continue. But tangible political support is likely to be for Israel.

Paralyzed by accusations of anti-Semitism, a campaign of which CFI has been one of the main instigators, British Labor, with the exception of Labor MP Julie elliot, remains officially silent on Johnson’s comments on the ICC. Fear of anti-Semitism reigns within the party, and many fear facing a fate similar to that of Jeremy Corbyn.

Between the pro-Israel stance of the conservatives and the silence of Labor, it is the Palestinians and their rights that will pay the price.

