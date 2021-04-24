Prime Minister Imran expresses solidarity with the Indian people





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian people as the country’s Easter neighbor was rocked by a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

The prime minister said the country’s prayers are with all those suffering from the deadly virus and for their speedy recovery in “our neighborhood and the world”.

I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

He added that all countries must fight together against the global health crisis facing humanity as a whole.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also expressed concern about the Covid-19 situation across the border.

“In these difficult times, our prayers are with the Indian people, may God be kind and may these difficult times end soon,” the Minister of Information wrote on his official Twitter account.

In these difficult times our prayers are with the people of #India, may God be kind and may these difficult times end soon. #coronavirus

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2021

India reported the world’s highest daily number of coronavirus infections on Saturday, exceeding 346,786 new cases, as it grapples with a healthcare system overwhelmed by patients and in the throes of accidents.

In response, people are bypassing conventional lines of communication and turning to Twitter for help with oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and other needs.

Pakistani citizens also rallied behind their neighbors and called on Prime Minister Imran to improve the situation in India.

On Friday, Faisal Edhi, son of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and president of the foundation also offered his assistance to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The situation continues to worsen in India as deaths in the past 24 hours also hit a record 2,624 to reach a total of 189,544, the health ministry said, while officials from the north and the West India, including the capital, New Delhi, warns the most. hospitals are full and out of oxygen.

On Friday, people across India rushed for vital oxygen supplies and patients were dying outside hospitals as the capital recorded the equivalent of one death from Covid-19 every five minutes.

India’s second wave hit with such ferocity that hospitals are running out of oxygen, beds and antiviral drugs. Many patients were turned away because there was no room for them, doctors in Delhi said.

Ambulance sirens have sounded throughout the day in the deserted streets of the capital, one of India’s worst-hit cities, where a lockdown is in place to try to stem the transmission of the virus.

