Chinese court upholds verdict and 14-year sentence for releasing details of Xi Jinpings family Apple Daily

A Chinese court has upheld the conviction and 14-year prison sentence of a website technician accused of posting personal information about President Xi Jinpings’ daughter and brother-in-law, according to the family of the defendants.
The closed-door decision regarding Niu Tengyu, 20, was made in the absence of his family and lawyers, Nius’s mother told Apple Daily. The Nius family learned of the Friday judgment from inside sources rather than the court, she said. His lawyer, Bao Longjun, and his wife were taken away Thursday by national security agents.
Authorities kept the Nius family in the dark about Friday’s hearing at the Maonan District People’s Court in Maoming City, Guangdong, the mother said, adding that she only learned about it from his lawyers by phone three days earlier.
Niu, a technician for the EsuWiki website, was convicted in December for picking up quarrels and causing unrest, violating the privacy of others and running an illegal business. He was accused of posting details of his daughter Xis Xi Mingze and brother-in-law Deng Jiagui online.
Information on the Xis family was first leaked by two foreign websites in May 2019. Maoming Police, finding the foreign websites out of their reach, then targeted mainland-based EsuWiki to share links to websites. A total of 24 people were arrested later that year.
Bao said Niu was wrongly convicted because his client was tortured during the investigation and some evidence gathered during the process should have been excluded.
Court officials also prevented the defense from evaluating nearly half of the documents, as well as 69 compact discs and four hard drives linked to the case, Bao said.
Nius’ mother has not been allowed to see her son since his arrest in 2019. She said her son was innocent and had been scapegoated by authorities.
Nius’ mother said she would do whatever she could to clear her son’s name.
