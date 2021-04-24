Will Donald Trump run again? Former president backs new group of donors, blames Arizona Democrats





Donald Trump is backing a new Republican group aiming to fight the Democracy Alliance fundraising network in a move that could further strengthen the former president’s influence over his party.

The American Alliance will ask for annual dues from its donors, according to the New York Times. The group intends to donate $ 100,000 to applicants who gain approval from the organization.

Michael Glassner, who served as chief operating officer of former President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, has been invited to become CEO of the America Alliance.

“For years Republicans have been at a disadvantage when it comes to fundraising, but now, thanks to Save America, Make America Great Again PAC, America Alliance, our great party committees and all of our other support groups, we’re going to fight Democrats at their own game, ”Trump said in a statement Friday.

The American Alliance will recommend making contributions to groups allied with the former president. This may include Trump’s own super PAC and a new PAC in the pipeline.

Trump’s involvement in the new group will likely add to speculation about his intentions for the next presidential election. He has remained vocal on the issues through press statements and occasional posts on social media site Gab or through the Telegram messaging platform.

Trump targeted Arizona Democrats on Friday for their attempt to delay the audit of 2.1 million Maricopa County, state ballots that were cast in the 2020 election.

Democrats argued in court that the company’s policies and processes mean its audit may not comply with Arizona law.

A judge had ordered a break in the audit, but only if the state’s Democratic Party posted a million dollar bond to cover costs. The party refused, saying it did not want to risk supporters’ money.

“Democrats ‘Swarm’ in the Great State of Arizona Trying to Stop Forensic Election Audits Because They Know Exactly What They Done, And They Understand Voter Fraud Much Better Than Anyone Trump said by KVOA.

Although the audit was not suspended, Arizona Democrats said the judge’s ruling was a victory as he ordered the company carrying out the audit, Cyber ​​Ninjas, to disclose more information about its processes.

“Today’s temporary restraining order required Cyber ​​Ninjas to turn over all documents regarding their internal proceedings, which should have been immediately available to the public if this was a process. transparent or credible, “Arizona Democratic Party President Raquel Terán said, AZ Central reported. .

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Dozens of court cases alleging massive electoral fraud or other irregularities were dismissed by judges after the election.

However, the former president remains a top contender for his party’s 2024 nomination, with a recent Reuters and Ipsos poll showing six in 10 Republicans want him to run again.

Newsweek has asked former President Trump’s office for comment on this article.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Trump has continued to influence current events. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

