President Biden addresses Erdogan ahead of Armenia’s decision

President Joe Biden held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday as Biden prepared to move forward with a campaign pledge to formally recognize the atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire ago was over a century ago a genocide.

The US and Turkish governments, in separate statements on the appeal, made no mention of the impending decision on recognition of the Armenian genocide. But the White House said Biden told Erdogan he wanted to improve relations between the two countries and find “effective management of the disagreements.” The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

Biden pledged as a candidate to recognize the World War I murders and deportations against hundreds of thousands of Armenians in modern Turkey. He is expected to make the announcement on Saturday to coincide with the annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration, according to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Officials said Biden wanted to speak to Erdogan before formally recognizing the events of 1915-1923 as genocide – something former US presidents had avoided for fear of damaging relations with Turkey.

Friday’s call between the two leaders was the first since Biden took office more than three months ago. The delay had become a worrying sign in Ankara; Erdogan had a good relationship with former President Donald Trump and was hoping for a reset despite past friction with Biden.

Erdogan reiterated on Friday his long-held claims that the United States supports Kurdish fighters in Syria who are affiliated with the Iraq-based Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK. In recent years, Turkey has launched military operations against PKK enclaves in northern Iraq and against Syrian Kurdish fighters allied with the United States. The State Department designated the PKK as a terrorist organization but argued with Turkey over the group’s ties to the Syrian Kurds.

Erdogan also expressed concerns about the US presence of cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016, according to the Turkish government statement. Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s, denies any involvement in the coup.

Biden, during the campaign, drew the ire of Turkish officials after an interview with the New York Times in which he spoke of his support for the Turkish opposition against “autocrat” Erdogan. In 2019, Biden accused Trump of betraying his American allies, following Trump’s decision to withdraw his troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for a Turkish military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish group. In 2014, while vice president, Biden apologized to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey had helped facilitate the rise of the Islamic State terrorist group by allowing foreign fighters to cross the border. Turkish with Syria.

Armenian American lawmakers and activists have pressured Biden to make the announcement of the genocide on Armenian Remembrance Day or before Armenian Remembrance Day that presidents typically mark with a proclamation.

Human rights

Salpi Ghazarian, director of the Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California, said recognition of the genocide would resonate beyond Armenia as Biden insists respect for the rights of the man will be a central tenet of its foreign policy.

“In the United States and outside the United States, the American commitment to fundamental human values ​​has been questioned for decades,” she said. “It is very important for people around the world to continue to have hope and faith that America’s lofty values ​​are still relevant and that we can actually do multiple things at once. We can actually have trade and other relationships with countries while stressing that a government cannot afford to murder its own citizens. “

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier this week warned the Biden administration that recognition would “hurt” US-Turkish relations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment on Biden’s deliberations on the matter on Friday.