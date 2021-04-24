Creating alternatives to Chinas Belt and Road

With his bold Belt and Road initiative to strengthen trade and infrastructural ties with its partners, Xi Jinping’s China has stolen a march on other major economies. Since 2013, it has created a framework endorsed by more than 150 states and international organizations. Western democracies have been slow to recognize its strategic implications, and even slower to respond. Discussions between the EU and India on building joint infrastructure projects around the world show that attempts to find alternatives to the Chinese project are finally underway. Whether they can have a similar impact is less clear.

The EU and India hope to announce their “connectivity” partnership at an online leaders’ summit on May 8. In fact, it follows a similar alliance with Japan unveiled in September 2019. It is unlikely to be a one-time partnership but that it will eventually form is part of a kaleidoscope of bilateral partnerships. and multilaterals coordinated between the EU and the United States and the Indo-Pacific countries.

As part of his plan to forge an alliance of democracies to counter China’s growing power, US President Joe Biden has offered Britain’s Boris Johnson an infrastructure effort to compete with the Belt and Road plan. . This could be part of the June G7 summit, which will be hosted by Johnson in the UK, and to which leaders from India, Australia and South Korea have been invited.

Many will be wary of anything that looks like a return to Cold War-style practices of putting client states on opposing sides. Some will note that Narendra Modi’s India is hardly a model of democracy. But wealthy democracies are right to try to develop infrastructure links that go beyond the old model of “trade and aid” with poorer countries. Such alliances can bring mutual economic benefits and strengthen the resilience of global supply chains.

For Europe, in particular, they constitute a strategic lever and an opportunity to present itself as a pole of attraction for third countries. While the EU does not have the military clout of the United States, it does have financial firepower. It can also offer very attractive market access. In the past, he has successfully used this as a carrot to encourage his close neighbors to move closer to Europe’s own governance standards.

The concerns of Western democracies and some BIS partner countries have intensified as China has taken an increasingly authoritarian path. The project was seen more openly as a tool of influence and a means for Beijing to establish strategic or military anchors. China has been accused of using “debt trap diplomacy” to trick countries like Sri Lanka into unsustainable loans for infrastructure projects; when they are struggling to support the debt, Beijing can seize the asset. It has also faced negative reactions due to weak legal and environmental safeguards.

This opens up the possibility for advanced economies to offer alternatives with cheaper financing conditions and greater legal transparency. But there are also obstacles. Western countries have allowed China to take a huge lead in using infrastructure partnerships to build economic networks. They will also be hampered by the lack of a unified strategic vision and centralized control over the Chinese BRI. Many countries, including India, are reluctant to be part of anything that could be interpreted as a global anti-China alliance.

While China can also rely on state-owned banks to provide finance, the model the EU pursues calls for public bodies such as the European Investment Bank to provide seed money to mobilize finance from the sector. private. The appetite of the private sector for such investments remains in question; the EU-Japan infrastructure partnership doesn’t have much to show, although it was signed a few months before the pandemic. A similar deal with India will be a further test of the EU’s ability to move from ‘payer to actor’ – and leverage its weight in trade, aid and investment to become a rival pole of China.