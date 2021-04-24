Trump says his ‘fancy’ press releases are better than Twitter





Donald Trump told Fox News this week that Twitter has become “very boring” without him. The former president said he prefers to communicate through his “more elegant” press releases. Trump was banned from most mainstream social media platforms in the wake of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Several months after being launched on his favorite social media platform, former President Donald Trump maintains he doesn’t miss Twitter and says his surrogate press releases are “more stylish” anyway.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview on Monday that he believed he had turned Twitter from a “failed concept” into a “very exciting” platform, according to Newsweek.

The former president, who started sending out press releases by email to circumvent his social media bans, also said his new way of communicating was “better.”

“I’m really spreading a big word because we do releases,” Trump said, according to Newsweek. “And every time I do a release, it’s all over the place. It’s better than Twitter, a lot sleeker than Twitter. And Twitter now is very boring, a lot of people are leaving Twitter.”

“When I started with Twitter years ago, it was like a failure, a concept, a media platform,” Trump continued. “And it got exciting. And I think I have a lot to do with it, to be honest with you.”

Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in the wake of the deadly Capitol Riot on January 6 and has spent the past few months trying to navigate the digital wilderness.

Although Twitter has previously said Trump’s ban is permanent, Facebook is expected to announce soon whether it will reinstate the former president’s account.

Since his ban, Trump has mainly resorted to issuing press releases via email. Many of his statements read exactly like his tweets and are typically written just below Twitter’s 280 character threshold.

They have been tweeted numerous times by journalists, politicians and media organizations.

Here’s an example of his very first press release he sent out since the Save America PAC on January 25.

Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 10, 2021

Longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller revealed last month that the former president also plans to launch his own social media platform.

However, experts previously told Insider that they doubted the project would ever take off.

Donald Trump says a lot of things. Before being elected he said he would rarely leave the White House and have no time to play golf and quit Twitter if elected “Peter Loge, an associate professor in the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University, told Insider.

