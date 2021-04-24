Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the Indian people fighting the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: “We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity.”

A record one-day increase of 3.46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India’s infection count to 1.66,10,481, while active cases broke the 25 lakh mark, according to ministry data. Union Health updates Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 additional deaths in one day, the data showed.

In a tweet, Khan said: “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world.”

“I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity, ”he said on Twitter.

His tweet came after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his support for the Indian people following a massive outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the country and expressed his sympathies to the affected families.

Qureshi said the COVID-19 crisis is another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political considerations.

“We express our support for the Indian people following the current wave of # COVID19 infections which has hit our region hard. On behalf of the Pakistani people, I express our sincere condolences to the affected families in #India, ”Qureshi tweeted.

Pakistan continues to work with the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (ASACR) to foster cooperation to fight the pandemic, he said.

Pakistan has reported 157 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest since last year, while the new number of recorded cases was 5,908, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also expressed similar sentiments towards the Indian people.

“In these difficult times, our prayers are with the people of #India, may God be kind and may these difficult times end soon. #coronavirus, ”he tweeted.

The Pakistani leaders’ tweets came amid some signs of rapprochement in India-Pakistan relations over the Kashmir issue.

India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019 angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relations with New Delhi and expelled the Indian high commissioner to Islamabad. Pakistan has also severed all air and land links with India and suspended commercial and rail services.

The military of the two countries, in a surprise announcement on February 25, said they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. and in other sectors.

