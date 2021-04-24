After PM Modis high-level meeting, Center waives basic tariffs, oxygen health and Covid-19 vaccines





The Center said on Saturday that customs and health duties on the import of coronavirus disease vaccines and oxygen needed to treat critical Covid-19 patients would be removed with immediate effect for three months after the Premier Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss ways to revive the battle against the pandemic. Following reports of acute oxygen shortages in several States and Union Territories, in particular Delhi, PM Modi underscored the immediate need to increase the supply of medical grade oxygen as well as the necessary equipment for patients. patient care at home and in hospitals. To pursue latest updates on Covid-19 here PM has been informed that basic tariffs have recently been exempted on Remdesivir and its API. It was suggested that the import of equipment related to the supply of oxygen to patients should be accelerated. In order to increase their production and availability and meet growing demand, it was decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duties and sanitary charges upon import of the following (16) items related to equipment linked to oxygen and oxygen for a period of three months with immediate effect, according to the government statement. Oxygen related items that are exempt from basic tariffs and health care are medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrator as well as flowmeter, regulator, connectors and tubing, factories vacuum absorption (VPSA) and variable pressure absorption (PSA) oxygen, cryogenic oxygen air separation units (ASUs) producing liquid or gaseous oxygen, oxygen cans, gasoline filling systems oxygen, oxygen storage tanks, oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders and tanks, oxygen generators, ISO containers for oxygen transport and cryogenic road transport tanks for oxygen. The other exempt elements are parts of all these elements intended for use in the manufacture of equipment for the production, transport, distribution or storage of oxygen, any other device from which oxygen can be generated , ventilators (capable of functioning as high flow devices) with a nasal cannula; compressors, including all accessories and tubes; viral humidifiers and filters, high-flow nasal cannula with all accessories, helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation or nasal masks for ICU ventilators and nasal masks for non-invasive ventilation for ICU ventilators. This will increase the availability of these items and make them cheaper. The PM asked the Revenue Department to ensure swift and transparent customs clearance of this equipment. As a result, the Revenue Ministry appointed Shri Gaurav Masaldan, Deputy Customs Secretary, as the nodal officer for matters related to the clearance of the aforementioned items, the statement said. Twenty patients suffering from coronavirus disease and admitted to Jaipur Golden Hospital in the Delhis Rohini region have died due to low oxygen pressure as hospital supplies dried up, officials say. the hospital. The high-level meeting also took place on a day when India reported more than 300,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the third day in a row. As the country battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the situation getting darker day by day, Modi reiterated the need for all ministries and departments to work synergistically to increase oxygen availability. and medical supplies.

