Trump’s campaign has still not paid the $ 211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now the debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, the mayor says.





President Trump hosts Make America Great Again campaign rally in Winston-Salem, September 8, 2020 Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The city of Albuquerque is still trying to charge the Trump campaign a bill of $ 211,000 as of 2019.

Officials sent the bill to Trump’s resort town in Mar-a-Lago and referred it to a debt collection agency.

At least 15 cities have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Officials in the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, are still suing a bill of $ 211,175.94 incurred by former President Donald Trump’s campaign nearly two years ago.

After a campaign event in the city in 2019, the Trump campaign was billed for increased policing and the use of a municipal building.

“The president’s campaign shutdown in the Albuquerque area has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, including more than 1,500 hours of police overtime needed for the campaign,” said Tim Keller, mayor of Albuquerque, in a statement to The Hill at the time.

But the debt has yet to be paid, prompting city officials to try new tactics. The bill, which was originally sent to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. in New York City, has since been sent to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort, a city spokesperson told the Albuquerque Journal.

Read more: Donald Trump is giving up spray tans, M & Ms and even a few extra pounds at his home in Florida. Insiders say losing 20 pounds could convince him to run for president again.

The city has also hired a collection agency to pursue payment of the debt, Keller said in a recent interview with “The Daily Show”.

The Democratic mayor said Trump “should get these annoying voicemail messages that, like, we usually get from scam companies where it’s like ‘You have debt’.”

“I think Mar-a-Lago is now receiving these calls,” he said.

Keller said when Trump’s rally took place, the campaign forced the city to shut down downtown and shut down City Hall, resulting in “huge” costs to the city.

A Trump representative did not respond to Insider’s request for comment, but the campaign has said in the past that it was not responsible for the cities’ police bills.

The story continues

At least 15 cities have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay the bills for policing and public safety at rallies, Insider’s Dave Levinthal reported in December. At the time, the Trump campaign had nearly $ 2 million in unpaid bills from cities for Trump rallies.

In November, the city of El Paso, Texas brought in a lawyer to sue an unpaid Trump campaign bill for $ 570,000.

Got a news tip? Contact this reporter at [email protected]

Read the original article on Business Insider

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos