China reveals accusations against outspoken businessman Sun Dawu





Sun Dawu, an outspoken rural businessman who has been a thorn in the side of the ruling Communist Party in China, has been officially arrested on a number of charges, months after being taken into custody. Mr. Sun, who has been detained in northern Hebei Province since November, faces charges of illegal fundraising and obstruction of public service, among other offenses. He was officially arrested on Wednesday, according to an arrest notice given on Saturday by one of his lawyers. Arrest of Mr. Sun, a vocal critic of top Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, and crackdown on civil society is part of wider efforts by Xi to muzzle business leaders and bring the Chinese private sector to the limit. Beijing recently punished a number of high profile tycoons. Ren Zhiqiang, a retired real estate mogul who called Mr. Xi a clown, was sentenced to 18 years in prison last year. After Jack Ma, China’s most famous entrepreneur, criticized Chinese regulators in October, his e-commerce empire Alibaba and fintech giant Ant Group became targets, and Mr. Ma has since kept an unusually low profile.

Authorities have said little about Mr. Suns’ alleged offenses. He and 24 others were arrested in November amid a land dispute between his company and a state-owned farm. At the time, police only said that Mr. Sun, 66, and others were being held on suspicion of provocation, disruption of production and exploitation and other illegal crimes, according to one. police notice. The fate of the other detained persons is not known. Authorities in Gaobeidian, Hebei City where Mr. Sun is being held in a detention center, did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Sun, a veteran of the People’s Liberation Army, worked at the Chinese state-owned Agricultural Bank of China before setting up his own company, called Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group, which now employs thousands of people. He built a city in Hebei called Dawu City, with services like a 1,000-bed hospital, and cultivated the image of a caring business leader. His words, such as I would be honored if my hospital loses money, were displayed on his company campus. Mr. Sun also provided venues for conferences held by liberal and reformist groups. He maintained friendships with dissidents long after they became politically toxic. When human rights lawyers were arrested, he offered to pay for their defense.

Mr. Sun was previously arrested in 2003 after challenging the government. Then a group of lawyers, academics and journalists successfully campaigned for his release. But under Mr. Xis’ reign, criticism of Chinese leadership and support for liberal causes have higher stakes, and there has not been such a wave of public support this time around. Nobel peace laureate and human rights activist Liu Xiaobo, who died in custody in 2017, once said that Mr. Sun posed a huge challenge to the current system because he both had the courage and the resources to push for change. The government, Mr. Liu wrote, will certainly go after him with murky laws. Cao Li contributed to the research.

