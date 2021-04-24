Honestly, Jokowi’s government is taking the right steps regarding vaccine supply from China

The Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Sinovac. Photo: Ricardo / JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – A senior researcher at the Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (INDEF) Dradjad H Wibowo said the government had taken the right steps by procuring a vaccine made by Sinovac to fight Covid-19 .

According to Dradjad, the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has succeeded in anticipating vaccine nationalism that has occurred in many countries.

“If we don’t guarantee supplies from China, we won’t get the vaccine,” Dradjad said recently in an online discussion with media.

The former chairman of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Strategic and Political Information Council (DISK) stressed that Indonesia could not expect much in vaccine rations from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Because the WHO vaccine ration is limited, while the number of Indonesians who must be vaccinated reaches 182 million people, or about 70 percent of the population.

“Honestly, if we got it from the WHO, it wouldn’t make sense,” he said.

Dradjad revealed that his assessment drew the attention of various circles. The reason is that the former legislator of the National Mandate Party (PAN) is seen as defending Chinese-made Sinovac.

However, Dradjad has an argument about this. He said the current situation was urgent due to the Covid-19 which had caused a global pandemic.