Politics
Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves questions shake up Erdogan
In Turkey, the question Where are the 128 billion dollars? transformed into a political slogan by the largest political party in the country and now inscribed on the demonstrators, rocked the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Bloomberg’s report, the Republican People’s Party, known by its Turkish abbreviation CHP, accused the Erdogans government of blowing up $ 128 billion in foreign exchange reserves in two years, the time when Turkish presidents’ son-in-law Berat Albayrak was Minister of Treasury and Finance. CHP said the billions of dollars spent in Erdogans failed to prop up the Turkish currency, the lira.
As it was evident that the CHPs’ campaign against the ruling government had influenced the nation enough, Erdogan reportedly launched a counterattack on April 21, specifying that the sum was actually $ 165 billion. In defense, the Turkish president said these reserves could be reused if needed. However, Erdogan’s remarks on Wednesday came weeks after he angrily denied the information. Several senior Erdogans government officials even made unsuccessful attempts to erase the slogan completely through their dismissals.
Albayraks’ successor suggests publishing transactions
A few weeks later, Lufti Elvan, successor to the Albayraks, said in a television interview on Monday that it would be beneficial for the central bank to release data on foreign exchange transactions in 2019 and 2020. It would also indicate that Erdogan is currently vulnerable to mounting political pressures. with the same slogan written on billboards in Istanbul.
Turkey is one of a handful of countries that still use reserves to consolidate its own currency, but the scale of the sell-off would have been saddening as the currency’s net international reserves have fallen by more than 75% since the start of last year to just $ 10 billion in April. . At the same time, the report said borrowing from banks under short-term swaps was in the tens of billions of dollars. According to Bloomberg calculations, when money borrowed from local lenders via swaps is eliminated, net international reserves even fall below zero.
Image credits: AP
picture credit
