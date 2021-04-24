COVID challenge bigger than last year, prevent it from hitting villages: PM Modi





Up to 4.09 lakh homeowners received their electronic property card, which also marked the roll-out of the SWAMITVA program for nationwide implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the COVID-19 challenge the country now faces is greater than last year and called for efforts to ensure that the infectious disease does not hit villages “by all means”. Addressing a ceremony on Panchayati Raj Diwas in which Mr. Modi initiated the distribution of electronic property cards under the SWAMITVA program, he said the pandemic had not been affected by rural areas l ‘last year and expressed confidence that success could be replicated as local leadership now have experience as well as knowledge. Key ministers from eight states joined the event, which was held virtually, while a large number of representatives from local organizations also attended the ceremony. “I have this confidence that if someone will emerge victorious first in this fight against the coronavirus, then it will be the Indian villages, the leaders of these villages … The inhabitants of the villages will show the way of the country and the world” , said the Prime Minister. At present, the mantra of the panchayats should be “dawai bhi, kadai bhi” (medicine and prudence), he stressed. Mr. Modi said villages should follow the guidelines issued by the government and people should also get vaccinated. To help the poor with food, his government decided to provide them with free rations for May and June, the prime minister noted, adding that this would benefit more than 80 crore and cost the government 26,000 crore. Up to 4.09 lakh homeowners received their electronic property card, which also marked the roll-out of the SWAMITVA program for nationwide implementation. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attended the event. National Panchayat Awards 2021 Mr. Modi also presented the 2021 National Panchayat Awards on the occasion. The National Panchayat Awards 2021 were awarded in the following categories Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar at 224 panchayats, Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar at 30 grams of panchayats, Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award for children at 29 grams of panchayat children 30 Gram Panchayats and e-Panchayat Puraskar in 12 states. The prime minister transferred the prize money, ranging from 5 lakh to 50 lakh, in the form of grants, at the click of a button, the PMO said. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the relevant panchayats in real time, the government said, adding that this is being done for the first time. SWAMITVA diagram The SVAMITVA (Village Survey and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) program was launched by the Prime Minister on April 24, 2020, as a core program to promote a socio-economically self-sufficient rural India . The program has the potential to transform rural India using modern technical tools of mapping and surveying. This paves the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset for loans and other financial benefits, a statement said. The program will cover around 6.62 Lakh villages across the country between 2021 and 2025, he said. The pilot phase of the program was implemented in 2020-2021 in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and some villages in Punjab and Rajasthan.

