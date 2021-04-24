Focus on the commercial uncertainty of Boris Johnson’s farm visit





Farmers in the Peak District have expressed concerns to Boris Johnson over the current lack of information on the government’s post-Brexit farming plan. The Prime Minister saw firsthand the high standards British farmers adhere to when he visited pastoralists in the Peak District National Park. He visited Stuart and Leanne Fairfax on Friday 23 April, who are farmers who recently took over the Derbyshire farm. It is primarily a sheep farm, with a few cattle, and over 200 acres have joined an agri-environmental program. Stuart said it was “quite surreal” to have the Prime Minister visit, but that it was “great for him to go to the farm and see what we are doing.” “Were in the middle of lambing season so it’s an incredibly busy time,” he explained. We were delighted that we were able to show him how agriculture and food production work hand in hand with our work for the environment, especially within the iconic landscape of the Peak District. “This relationship is something you will see on family farms like ours across the country.” But Stuart said it was also important to talk to Mr Johnson about the uncertainty many farmers are facing right now. “We don’t know all the details of what will come after the Basic Payment Scheme payments that many farmers rely on,” he explained. Business confidence remains low among farmers for the third year in a row, with a major concern being the phasing out of BPS, according to the NFU’s annual confidence survey. Short- and medium-term confidence among UK farmers remained negative again, according to the survey, which asked 662 farmers. Farmers will start to see payment rates reduced this year, with no new system to replace this income and a lack of details on interim and future regimes. NFU President Minette Batters joined the Prime Minister on the farm tour, who echoed concerns about the current lack of information available to farmers. I stressed to the Prime Minister the importance of the government’s new agricultural policy supporting UK food production, ”she said. I expressed my concerns about the current lack of information available to farmers on his government’s agricultural transition plan. “Farming is a long-term business and farmers will be making decisions now for many years to come.” She said continued uncertainty over how the government would replace revenues under the basic payment scheme “was hurting business confidence.” “I urged the Prime Minister to clarify his future agricultural policy as soon as possible,” added Ms Batters.

