Pakistan, Australia express solidarity with India following COVID-19 crisis





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian people amid the record rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

“I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of # COVID19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who suffer from a pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world,” Imran tweeted Khan. “We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity,” he added.

I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Morrison has informed that he will continue to work in partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this global challenge.

“Australia stands with our friends in India as it deals with a difficult second wave # COVID-19. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I will continue to work in partnership on this global challenge, “tweeted the Australian Prime Minister. .

Australia stands with our friends in India as it deals with a difficult second wave of COVID-19. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. @narendramodi and I will continue to work in partnership on this global challenge.

– Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 23, 2021

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed support for the Indian people and said the COVID-19 crisis was another reminder that humanitarian issues require answers beyond political considerations.

“We express our support to the Indian people following the current wave of # COVID19 infections which has hit our region hard. On behalf of the Pakistani people, I extend our sincere condolences to the affected families in #India,” Qureshi tweeted .

“# COVID19 is another reminder that humanitarian issues require answers beyond political considerations. Pakistan continues to work with ASACR countries to foster cooperation to fight the pandemic,” he said. added.

The Pakistani leaders’ tweets came amid some signs of rapprochement in India-Pakistan relations over the Kashmir issue.

Leaders around the world have given their support to India as the second wave of the pandemic continues to negatively affect the country.

India recorded 346,786 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day peak since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. According to official data released by the government, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection. Currently, there are 25,52940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

(With contributions from the agency)

