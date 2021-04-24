Politics
Civil society members call on PM to initiate dialogue and end stalemate
Jalandhar: Urging the Center to break the deadlock in the ongoing farmers’ protest, renowned intellectuals from across the country wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to immediately invite farmers to dialogue.
Civil society members also called on the leadership of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the coordinating body of various farmers’ unions, to respond positively to the government’s invitation if it is extended.
The last meeting between farmers and the Union government on controversial farm laws took place on January 22. It ended in an impasse which has continued to persist. Farmers have demonstrated at the Singhu and Tikri borders for the past five months, except for smaller protests and dharnas that have spread across the country.
In the letter, individuals such as former vice-chancellors, members of the Planning Commission of India, agricultural experts, retired IPS and IAS officers, senior journalists and others wrote: In the understanding of farmers, and rightly so, the implementation of these three laws would not only exacerbate their crisis, but also pose a serious threat to their livelihoods.
The letter read, Pan India, the movement receives incredible support and cooperation from farmers, farm workers, youth and civil society organizations. Indians living abroad (non-resident Indians), members of civil society from around the world also support this movement of farmers. Globally, India faces a serious setback to its cherished values of democratic rights and human rights.
Intellectuals have pointed out that India’s rankings on rights and freedoms have already started to slip in indices published by independent observers.
The Union Government’s categorical attitude is causing unprecedented psychological and physical suffering to restless farmer lakhs made up of women, children, the elderly and youth, who camp in the open air on the outskirts of Delhi for over 140 days and face many issues. Already more than 300 people have died, several hundred have been injured and detained in the ongoing struggle and there does not appear to be an amicable solution in sight. Camping in temporary shelters on the Delhi border in extreme winter and scorching summer heat is not easy. This reflects the long patience and suffering of farmers, workers, women and young people in this protest, the letter reads.
He further mentioned that millions of working days have been wasted, which will have negative effects on agriculture and the growth of the country. The ongoing movement must be understood in the larger human and social context, as the impasse has no bodily interest, they said.
The letter says that in this context, the signatories urge the government to be “fair to the farmers who ensure the food security” of the nation. The government is urged to immediately invite the peasant leaders and find an amicable solution in order to break the deadlock. We also call on SKM leaders to respond positively to invitations from governments as such an invitation is issued, they stressed.
In response to this development, Dr Darshan Pal, President of the Krantikari Kisan Union, said the letter was sent by a group of intellectuals to Prime Minister Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Tomar il about three days ago.
They also sent a copy of the letter to SKM executives. These prominent intellectuals called on both sides to end this impasse. However, so far we have not received any response from the government. The government should think about it and start a dialogue, as SKM leaders have always been open to discussions on the crucial issue of agricultural laws, he said.
BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) secretary Shingara Singh Mann said the stalemate will only end with dialogue. He said the groups had not yet received an invitation from the government so far. The Modi government claimed that they were just a call. But to this day, the stalemate has continued. The government should put aside its adamant attitude and listen to farmers, he said.
Among the signatories to the letter are Som Pal Shastry, former Minister of State for Agriculture and former member of the Planning Commission of India; TKA Nair, former chief secretary of the IAS (ret.) From the Punjab; Sudarshan Iyengar, former vice-chancellor, Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad; Neera Chandoke, Distinguished Fellow, Center of Equity Studies, Delhi, Former Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Delhi; Baldev Singh Dhillon, Vice Chancellor, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana; Ashok Arora, President of the Supreme Court Lawyers Conference and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association; Rajinder Singh Cheema, Senior Counsel at the High Court of the Punjab and Haryana and the Supreme Court and former Advocate General of the Punjab; D. Narsimha Reddy, Professor of Economics (retd), University of Hyderabad; Gurdial Singh Pandher, IPS (ret) and former DGP, National Security Guards; Devinder Sharma, senior journalist and food policy analyst; Satnam Manak, senior journalist and president of Punjab Jagriti Manch; Sarbjit Dhaliwal, seasoned journalist and social activist; PPS Gill, Senior Journalist and State Information Commissioner.
Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik backs farmers’ protest again
Responding to a letter he received, Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik again lent his support to the farmers’ protest. Malik had received a letter from Sombir Sangwan, president of Sangwan Khap Chalis of the village of Charkhi (Charkhi Dadri) in Haryana.
In his letter to Sangwan dated April 23, Satya Pal Malik expressed his solidarity with the protesting farmers. He added that he had tried to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah that they were on the “wrong track” in dealing with the farmers’ protest earlier.
I am coming to Delhi in the first week of May and I would like to speak to the relevant leaders about the farmers’ protest and ensure that they accept your demands, he said.
Malik mentioned that at his previous meeting he suggested to PM Modi and Amit Shah to accept the farmers’ demands. I also suggested [to] them who [the] The protest of the farmers cannot be repressed. Center…. should find a solution and accept the demands of the farmers. I will continue to try to convince the government and do everything possible on my side, he said in the letter.
Notably, in March, Satya Pal Malik backed the farmers’ protest and said he would speak up, even if he was removed from his post. He also urged Modi and Shah not to offend the farmers. Malik also claimed that it was he who prevented the arrest of Union Bhartiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait at the Ghazipur border following violence during the rally of agricultural tractors on January 26. .
