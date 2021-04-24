Yasir Hussain urges PM Imran Khan to help cast Ainak Wala Jinn – Celebrity





Actor Yasir Hussain took to social media to support the cast of cult classic Ainak Wala Jin.

He shared a photo of the premier with the cast and spoke about the financial woes that have haunted the stars of the show since its end. This comes as a national movement for actors to receive royalties for their work is well underway.

Hussain mentioned how the cast struggled to find roles after the show. This is a common problem with TV actors all over the world once they spend too long on a certain show, the association between it, the particular character played and the actor becomes very strong with the public. This is seen as a possible threat by later directors, fearing that their characters will never step out of the shadows of previous associations with the actors who play them. In countries with much more mature industries than ours, this may not be such a big problem. If the actors are paid adequately for their roles, and subsequently paid royalties for the series, the problem becomes less of a financial problem rather than a career aspiration.

The story posted on Instagram by Yasir Hussain

Regarding the cast of the drama, Hussain said, quite frighteningly, “Half of these people are starved to death, and some are alive thanks to donations.”

The actor then called on the Prime Minister to offer his help to the veteran actors. He asked her to have mercy on those artists who were household names for a whole generation.

Hussain reminded the Prime Minister how these actors have stood side by side with him during his political and social struggles. When he was raising funds for his hospital, these actors were with him, when he decided he wanted to get into politics and create a political party, these actors were with him.

In 2017, reports about actress Nusrat Begum, who played the iconic Bil Batori in the series, and her ill health erupted. After a paralysis attack, she was rushed to hospital, only to be discharged with just a prescription. She had no money for her treatment.

When Dawn spoke to her at the time of her illness she said, “My feet are hurt from all the walking, I don’t have a roof over my head, I just wish someone could do something. for my accommodation. “

You can watch the report below.

Although Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal pledged to back his treatment with a pledge of 1 million rupees, the actor died that same year, after living the rest of his life in poverty.

Ainak Wala Jinn is one of the greatest children’s television shows Pakistan has ever seen. Produced by PTV, the show aired for four seasons, becoming a fan favorite. His dialogues were picked up in schools and homes, and actors imitated on demand at household events. Due to the show’s success, it was rebroadcast twice after its initial airing, much to the satisfaction of the audience.

It is unfortunate and shameful to see the fate of some of the best artists in the country. We urge the government to offer its support to these helpless legends.

