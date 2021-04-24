Qatar invests in new Turkish drone Aknc Tiha

ANKARA / DOHA A well-informed Turkish source said that the unexpected visit of the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Corporation, Ismail Demir, to Qatar was aimed at trying to secure Qatari funding for the development and commissioning of the Aknc drone project Tiha.

It comes after Turkish drones performed well in military battles in Libya, Syria, Iraq and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Turkish source told The Arab Weekly that Demir carried the details of the new project, which is a relatively large multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which Turkey is developing into a kind of tank-equipped aircraft. of various weapons.

Demir met with Qatari Chief of Staff Ghanem Bin Shaheen al Ghanem and discussed with him a plan for indirect financing through the purchase of a number of Aknc Tiha drones, which the Defense Industries Corporation has already started testing with various weapon options.

Qatari sources said the two sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Qatari armed forces and Turkish society and ways to strengthen and develop these ties, without making further details public.

The Turkish source said Demir had given instructions on his return to start testing different types of locally made equipment and to move quickly on the project to secure Qatari funding.

The Turkish Defense Industries Corporation is a major military manufacturing institution under the personal supervision of the President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The company announced that it has successfully performed smart hardware tests on the new UAV and that work is underway to develop MIM-T ammunition, improve the efficiency of their warheads and increase their range.

The two Turkish companies, Bayraktar and Roketsan, are working on the manufacture of vehicles and their lethal devices in a program that is attracting considerable interest from many potential buyers.

Military ties between Turkey and Qatar were strengthened in June 2017, as a military cooperation agreement entered into force after ratification by the Turkish parliament and approval by Erdogan.

Under this agreement, a Turkish military base was established in Qatar and joint exercises were carried out.

Turkey has presented itself as Qatar’s protector at a time when regional pressure is mounting on Doha to change positions seen as threatening stability in the Middle East and North Africa. Distrust of Qatar’s policies led to its boycott by a quartet of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

The relationship between Doha and Riyadh has seen a certain degree of relaxation after the Al-Ula summit in Saudi Arabia. This has resulted in a decrease in the intensity of mutual criticism as well as a de-escalation of tensions between Turkey and Egypt.

Turkey increasingly relies on drones and sees them as one of the most important military-industrial assets underpinning its rise as a regional power.

Turkey has developed its own national drones and used them with devastating effects in several recent military conflicts: Libya, Syria, in the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in the fight against the PKK in the ‘within its own borders, the United States recently wrote. scholar Francis Fukuyama.

In the process, it has risen to become a major regional energy broker with more ability to shape results than Russia, China or the United States, he wrote in an article published by the magazine. American Purpose.

The first large-scale use of Turkish drones was an attack on Syrian forces that targeted Turkish forces and killed 36 Turkish soldiers.

The American researcher noted that the effectiveness of Turkeys Bayraktar TB2 drones and Anka-S unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was evident. He added that video footage showed them destroying one Syrian armored vehicle after another, including more than 100 tanks, armored personnel carriers and air defense systems.

Fukuyama argued that the use of drones by the Turks would change the nature of earth power in such a way as to undermine existing force structures, in the same way that the Dreadnaught made earlier classes of battleships obsolete, or the aircraft carriers made the battleships themselves obsolete at the start of World. Second war.