Politics
Qatar invests in new Turkish drone Aknc Tiha |
ANKARA / DOHA A well-informed Turkish source said that the unexpected visit of the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Corporation, Ismail Demir, to Qatar was aimed at trying to secure Qatari funding for the development and commissioning of the Aknc drone project Tiha.
It comes after Turkish drones performed well in military battles in Libya, Syria, Iraq and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The Turkish source told The Arab Weekly that Demir carried the details of the new project, which is a relatively large multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which Turkey is developing into a kind of tank-equipped aircraft. of various weapons.
Demir met with Qatari Chief of Staff Ghanem Bin Shaheen al Ghanem and discussed with him a plan for indirect financing through the purchase of a number of Aknc Tiha drones, which the Defense Industries Corporation has already started testing with various weapon options.
Qatari sources said the two sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Qatari armed forces and Turkish society and ways to strengthen and develop these ties, without making further details public.
The Turkish source said Demir had given instructions on his return to start testing different types of locally made equipment and to move quickly on the project to secure Qatari funding.
The Turkish Defense Industries Corporation is a major military manufacturing institution under the personal supervision of the President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The company announced that it has successfully performed smart hardware tests on the new UAV and that work is underway to develop MIM-T ammunition, improve the efficiency of their warheads and increase their range.
The two Turkish companies, Bayraktar and Roketsan, are working on the manufacture of vehicles and their lethal devices in a program that is attracting considerable interest from many potential buyers.
Military ties between Turkey and Qatar were strengthened in June 2017, as a military cooperation agreement entered into force after ratification by the Turkish parliament and approval by Erdogan.
Under this agreement, a Turkish military base was established in Qatar and joint exercises were carried out.
Turkey has presented itself as Qatar’s protector at a time when regional pressure is mounting on Doha to change positions seen as threatening stability in the Middle East and North Africa. Distrust of Qatar’s policies led to its boycott by a quartet of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.
The relationship between Doha and Riyadh has seen a certain degree of relaxation after the Al-Ula summit in Saudi Arabia. This has resulted in a decrease in the intensity of mutual criticism as well as a de-escalation of tensions between Turkey and Egypt.
Turkey increasingly relies on drones and sees them as one of the most important military-industrial assets underpinning its rise as a regional power.
Turkey has developed its own national drones and used them with devastating effects in several recent military conflicts: Libya, Syria, in the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in the fight against the PKK in the ‘within its own borders, the United States recently wrote. scholar Francis Fukuyama.
In the process, it has risen to become a major regional energy broker with more ability to shape results than Russia, China or the United States, he wrote in an article published by the magazine. American Purpose.
The first large-scale use of Turkish drones was an attack on Syrian forces that targeted Turkish forces and killed 36 Turkish soldiers.
The American researcher noted that the effectiveness of Turkeys Bayraktar TB2 drones and Anka-S unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was evident. He added that video footage showed them destroying one Syrian armored vehicle after another, including more than 100 tanks, armored personnel carriers and air defense systems.
Fukuyama argued that the use of drones by the Turks would change the nature of earth power in such a way as to undermine existing force structures, in the same way that the Dreadnaught made earlier classes of battleships obsolete, or the aircraft carriers made the battleships themselves obsolete at the start of World. Second war.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]