Biden and Co follow China’s money

Taiwan’s political leaders would be better served by reaching a deal with China before it’s too late.

Because if President Biden sends someone like former Senator Chris Dodd to Taiwan as a sign of personal support in the face of invading threats from China, you know the game is over.

Dodd was one of Ted Kennedys’ party pals, best known for his role in a Kennedy waitress sandwich years ago at an upscale Washington restaurant.

Dodd is currently traveling to Taiwan with two other former State Department officials, who are said to have visited Taiwan as an unofficial delegation at the request of President Bidens.

If the Chinese, who claim the island as part of China, have been intimidated, they certainly haven’t shown it. Instead, they sent dozens of warplanes in and around Taiwan’s airspace to intimidate Taiwan.

The expansionist Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China is making an effort and it is only a matter of time before annexing Taiwan one way or another.

It is futile to depend on Biden to help Taiwan, which we have supported for years.

Biden and his family, like many other Americans and American institutions, have been so compromised by Chinese money that they cannot think or speak clearly.

In 2014, while Vice President Biden was in Beijing to meet with Chinas Xi Jinping, his son Hunter walked away with a $ 1.5 billion investment in his company Rosemont Seneca Partners from the Chinese government, according to a report by Peter Schweizer. in his 2018 book “Secret Empires: How America’s Politicians Hide Corruption and Make Family and Friends Richer.

Virtually everything in America is for sale these days, including its precious farmland, which the Chinese are buying at an alarming rate, although it is not widely reported in the left-wing American press. And that’s because much of the media, like the Bidens, is also beholden to China.

In 2019, China owned some 200,000 acres of US farmland worth $ 2 billion, and it’s still buying more.

Only six states have laws prohibiting foreigners from owning American farmland. These are Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

CNN is owned by Warner Media, which has ties to the People’s Republic of China with a $ 50 million investment in Chinese Media, a so-called private Chinese company.

NBC and MSNB are owned by NBC Universal which has a partnership with Xinhua, the Chinese state media. ABC, with the support of the Chinese government, has invested billions in the construction of Disney World in Shanghai.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, buys many of its top-selling products in China, where they’re made by low-wage workers. It also operates China Watch, a paid supplement written by Chinese propagandists.

Carlos Slim, the New York Times’ largest shareholder, has extensive business interests in China. His mobile phone company America Movil has reportedly partnered with Chinas Huawei Technologies to sell 5G technology to Columbia.

China practically owns Hollywood. Chinese company Dalian Wanda owns the AMC film channel. He also owns Legendary Entertainment, creators of international hits such as “Godzilla”, “The Dark Night”, “Jurassic Park” and many more.

Major League Baseball, like the National Basketball Association, is so concerned about the franchise, police brutality, and alleged systematic racism in the United States, but has no qualms about doing business with China, where dissidents are brutalized, imprisoned and made to disappear.

In addition, there is hardly any college in the country, starting with Harvard, which does not take money from China.

The slogan used to be Buy American. Now it’s Buy America.