Report reveals how Democrats, mainstream media made false claims about January 6 riot to undermine Trump: United States: Christianity Daily





A report found Democrats and the mainstream media pushed false statements about the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol to undermine former President Donald Trump.

One America News Network reported Thursday that Brian Sicknick’s death has been used by Democrats and the mainstream media to “push their own political agenda” against Trump with information now provided by the Washington DC medical examiner’s office contradicting their claims. affirmations.

Pearson Sharp, the OANN reporter, explained that the official cause of Sicknick’s death after the riot is “a far cry” from the claims Democrats and mainstream media have used against Trump since January.

Sharp cited reports from the Daily Beast, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, The New York Times and a tweet from Josh Marshall who claimed that Sicknick was “hit” or “hit” by a rioter with a fire extinguisher. which caused his death while some claim he died of poisoning by the chemical from the extinguisher.

In addition, Sharp has featured screenshots of the reports of said media organizations from their websites, as well as portions of their video reports regarding their allegations about Sicknick’s cause of death. He also pointed to one of the New York Times reports on Sicknick updated “quietly” after the official cause of his death was published by the medical expert.

“Here they are blatantly publishing a fictional story that is not supported by any evidence. Every word in this report is designed to provoke anger and hysteria and none of it is true,” Sharp pointed out. .

“Even the claim that Officer Sicknick died after being attacked with the bermaise has been proven false. The chief medical officer said that ‘Sicknick did not suffer from an allergic reaction after being sprayed with chemical irritants as he engaged with rioters. But the media didn’t. listen, not even Officer Sicknick’s own family who begged the press to stop spreading the lies by explaining that Brian even called the night of January 6 to tell them he was fine, ”said Sharp.

As previously reported, Sicknick actually died of two strokes and a natural death, as reported by medical examiner Francisco Diaz and released by official prosecutors on the case. The official ruling also quashed all allegations that four people died during the U.S. Capitol Riot, with the exception of Ashli ​​Babbit, which was a homicide, and the deceased woman, which was due to a accident.

“At this point, the whole radical left narrative fell apart. But when has the truth ever held Democrats back? Again, totally wrong,” Sharp added. “Because while the media loves to claim that five people lost their lives, we now know for sure that all of these deaths except one were completely accidental, including the death of Agent Sicknick from natural causes.

Sharp pointed out that Ashley Babbit’s death could have been avoided had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “listened to” Trump who earlier called for an increased National Guard presence in the U.S. Capitol for Jan. 6. . lied “and” exploited Officer Sicknick’s death for his own political gain “in addition to using it against Trump” as evidence “in his impeachment. He identified Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, who said during the impeachment trial that “the insurgents killed a Capitol policeman by hitting him on the head with a fire extinguisher” according to one of the mainstream media.

“None of this was true and they knew it, but they still continued to lie to manipulate the American people. This revelation about Officer Sicknick is the final nail in the coffin of the Democrats’ savage conspiracy on the American people. protests on January 6. President Trump did not incite riots on Capitol Hill and not a single person has been “killed by the protesters who unleash Trump,” “Sharp said convincingly before finishing his report.

