Indian Air Force transports cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore as India fights deadly Covid-19 crisis





The Indian Air Force (IAF) transported four containers of cryogenic oxygen from Singapore amid a severe oxygen shortage in India. The country has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections, leading to a shortage of oxygen supply in several states.

An Indian Air Force C-17 took off at 2 a.m. on April 24 from Hindan Air Force Base for Changi International Airport in Singapore. The plane arrived in Singapore at 7 a.m. 45, “said the Indian Air Force.

“After loading 4 containers with cryogenic oxygen tanks, it will leave for Singapore and then land at Panagarh air base. These containers will then be unloaded by this evening,” the air force said.

The Singapore Embassy in India tweeted: “We are supporting India in its fight against Covid-19. Through a bilateral and multi-agency effort, an @IAF_MCC transport plane recovered 4 containers of cryogenic oxygen from the Changi Airport in Singapore this morning. “

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the country hardest, leaving the country breathless for vital oxygen.

On Friday, the Defense Ministry said 23 mobile oxygen generation plants were flown from Germany. These will be deployed in Armed Forces Medical Sciences Hospitals (AFMS) accommodating patients with COVID. These oxygen-generating plants are expected within a week, the ministry said.

Amid the record increase in COVID-19 cases, leaders around the world have expressed support for India.

Earlier today, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed their solidarity with the Indian people.

India recorded 346,786 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day peak since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. According to official data released by the government, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection.

Currently, there are 25,52940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

