Retail entrepreneurs against Jokowi ask for working capital





AKURAT.CO, The Indonesian Shopping Mall Retailers and Tenants Association (HIPPINDO) has asked for help with working capital from banks to ensure the working capital is running smoothly against President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Low interest rates, additional working capital and support from banks, OJK, as well as incentives from PMK,” HIPPINDO chairman Budihardjo Iduansjah said in a written statement on Saturday (24 / 4/2021). Merchants and shopping center tenants have also asked for tax, income tax incentives as part of this 3 month business booster, for example FREE VAT to increase consumers’ interest in the purchase of goods, especially in the context of Ramadan and Eid. “It also needs to benefit from offline incentives which can be free, such as online in the context of Ramadan / Eid. Next, distribution channels need to be secure alongside the emergence of brutality which is clearly increasing costs for retailers. “, he mentioned. Next, when it comes to vaccines for the economy and health, HIPPINDO claims to get 500,000 vaccines for employees of Hippindo members at airports, shopping malls, restaurants, rest areas, train stations, ports and commercial areas as well as for support employees as well as for retail suppliers and tenants which will later be coordinated by HIPPINDO. With 500,000 vaccines this will improve the economy and health is also guaranteed because the retail workers have been vaccinated. “We will also be creating a program by creating a ‘We’ve Been Vaccinated and Keeping the Prokes’ pin that will be used by all frontline retail workers and tenants to help socialize the Covid vaccination program. -19 and increase people’s confidence. shopping so that the economy starts to come back again. move, ”added Budihardjo. At the same time, linked to the Indonesian brand image, it also needs support, such as strategic locations for local Indonesian brands, promotion support and also the same level of competitive conditions (tax equality , between online and offline, as well as equal licensing, SNI, BPOM and other commercial permits. Equality signified between offline and online (which is a direct import), must have a legal umbrella, so that it can provide a sense of justice. To boost the economy in 2021, HIPPINDO is running another Happy Birth Day Indonesia (HBD Indonesia) program and is hoping for support from the government including the banking sector for support in terms of promotions. “We also hope that as part of the Indonesian HBD 2021, the government can help with free shipping, free PPN and other incentive / incentive policies to increase public interest in shopping, of course. , we will also work with various parties to make this HBDI event a success. to shake up the Indonesian economy, “said Fetty. Kwartati, Chairman of the Indonesian HBD Committee 2021. The Indonesian HBD 2021 event will again collaborate with the ministry, local government, associations, banks, markets, media and various other communities to encourage the growth of retail sales of all local, global and MSME products. .[]







