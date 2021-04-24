Turkey blocks bank accounts of one crypto exchange as it searches for the CEO of another

Bloomberg

One of the first Chinese believers in the carbon market awaits his first trade

(Bloomberg) – Qian Guoqiang thought his luck should finally change. China’s surprise statement last year that it would eliminate the carbon dioxide that warms the planet came on the 22nd day of the ninth month. Qians’ office is at No. 922, located on the ninth floor of a skyscraper in Beijing Dongcheng District. Finally, he thought, it must mean that China would start trading carbon. For over 10 years, Qian waited and waited. He quit a government job in 2010 to co-found SinoCarbon, which he envisioned becoming an army of traders and consultants serving what would inevitably become the world’s largest carbon market. At the time, China had just set targets for reducing its emissions intensity, a measure of pollution as a percentage of gross domestic product. Qian was convinced that one of the next steps would be the creation of a national cap-and-trade system to reduce pollution. China launched its national emissions trading system in February, and the first trading is expected to take place mid-year. Citigroup Inc. estimates that $ 800 million in credits will be paid for this year, rising to $ 25 billion by the end of the decade. This would be about a third the size of the European market, currently the largest in the world. At the White House Earth Day climate summit this week, Xi said China will start cutting coal consumption from 2026. Driving the change would charge power plants a fee. higher price for greenhouse gas emissions. While the 240 Qians employees are keen to celebrate these developments, they are not fully accepting the hype. He has observed over the years that officials try and fail with the carbon market, hampered by lobbying from the coal industry, inexperience and the sheer scale of the task. There is a long way to go for the program to help reduce emissions, Qian said. You have to be careful not to expect too much too soon, he almost gave up. In the early days of the pandemic, with lockdowns taking hold across China, he found it virtually impossible to get anyone to pay attention to climate goals. The carbon market has been delayed again, as one would expect. The atmosphere was dark in our office, recalls Qian. His law classmates were earning a lot of money, and Qian briefly considered joining them. I’ve long accepted that I can never be rich working on climate, he said, but climate work has meaning beyond money. Qian and his team witnessed all the turmoil. SinoCarbon participated in early government research on the carbon market and worked with ministries to develop rules, study how other countries allocate carbon allowances, verify emissions data, and set up trading mechanisms. . He has advised nearly 200 local government agencies and thousands of businesses on how to improve their emissions reporting and reduce their environmental impact. You can’t imagine the passion and effort we put into it, and how many times we felt lost, Qian said in an interview at his office. emissions trading seemed to be forever blocked. In 2018, the task of setting it up was transferred from the government’s main economic planning agency to the less powerful Ministry of Ecology and Environment. Li Gao, director of the ministry responsible for climate policy, admitted that this was a great innovation but also a very complicated project. The market will initially cover the emissions of more than 2,000 companies in the energy sector. The idea is to force utilities to pay for at least a few permits to release CO, encouraging them to invest in equipment that will use fuel more efficiently. Companies that can reduce their emissions quickly may sell spare allowances for profit, and those that do not comply may be fined or have to pay more. The allowances seem so generous, and the fines for non-compliance are likely to remain relatively benign, so prices could quickly drop to zero at the start of trading, according to a study by TransitionZero. China also needs to improve its emissions disclosure and verification system before the market expands to cover up to 10,000 emitters responsible for around 5 billion tonnes of carbon per year. Another complication comes from existing pilot markets in eight of China’s industrial regions. compromise as policymakers struggled to get the national trading system off the ground. Regional markets have led to a glut of carbon credits and disagreements between government and businesses on how to integrate them into the national system. Then there are questions about how the market itself should work, what emissions should be counted, and how many permits should be awarded each year. Qian knows how difficult it will be to achieve success, especially if the end goal goes beyond a functioning market to reduce pollution inside the world’s largest source of greenhouse gases. Local officials and businesses know little about accounting for emissions or even the basics of climate science, he says, and there is a large divide between big cities like Beijing and Shanghai and industrial provinces like Shanxi. and Inner Mongolia. Remote areas have long relied on coal to fuel carbon-intensive industries; trying to turn the situation around too quickly could hurt economic growth and cost jobs. Yet he cannot avoid cautious optimism that this delay after a decade of waiting is really different. The 43-year-old began to think seriously about global warming while working on his postgraduate thesis at Xiamen University in the early 2000s. China had just opened up to the rest of the world by joining the World Trade Organization, and everything related to trade policy aroused great interest in academic institutions across the country. Qian found himself drawn to the role carbon taxes could play in trade negotiations. He was returning to this research after graduation, when a job at the Foreign Ministry took him to international climate negotiations in Copenhagen, Bali and Cancun. The Qians government’s work began in 2005, the same year as the Kyoto Protocol when countries first pledged to cut emissions, and Chinese state media began covering climate change like never before. Newspaper columnists and TV presenters have argued against emissions cuts that would sacrifice economic growth, especially if made under pressure from Western countries responsible for most of the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Qian understood the feeling. He grew up in rural Jiangsu province in eastern China, where Lake Taihu every year flooded and destroyed his livelihood. Even as her neighbors watched their homes wash, people continued to turn vast swathes of wetlands into buildings and factories as they searched for a way out of extreme poverty. We have developed a high tolerance for harsh environments, he said. We used to think that asking developing countries, including China, to reduce carbon emissions, is to limit our right to development, but we gradually realized that engaging in the fight against the climate was in accordance with the central interests of China. , air pollution has become a major concern for the country’s middle class who live in cities. This led to new pressures at home and abroad to do more to reduce emissions, and by 2010 the country had set itself long-term goals to reduce emissions intensity. that Qian quit his government post to start SinoCarbon, a move that shocked his friends. and the family. Why would someone who was about to be assigned to the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC quit such a coveted job for something people could barely understand? Just before the Lunar New Year holidays in February, SinoCarbon celebrated its 10th anniversary in a good mood. The travel restrictions meant the party had been postponed and many employees had to join virtually, but none of that could lessen the excitement after Xis’ net zero speech. One man spoke passionately about how SinoCarbon should be like Apple Inc., innovating new products every year. I never thought people would understand so soon what I’ve been doing in silence for years, said a young employee. Qian stood at the back of Office No. 922, smiling and nodding his head as people recounted the hardships of the long wait. Everyone from coal companies to oil producers, from environmental officials to culture and propaganda offices, are talking about carbon neutrality, he said. If last year I was frustrated that efforts in the carbon market were wasted and the result would never come, today I am more worried that we may not be able to move fast enough to seize all the opportunities. new business is pouring in. There is too much to do, he said by phone five weeks later, from Qingdao in coastal Shandong province. He was rushing to meet with local officials who want to develop a net zero plan.We are still waiting for the launch of national e-commerce, Qian said, but to be honest, today what we are looking forward to is well- beyond the carbon market. itself, but a whole new green revolution in China.