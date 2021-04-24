Australia, More Countries Support India Amid COVID-19 Crisis





Australia, Other Countries Support India Amid COVID-19 Crisis | NewsBytes

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian people as the country struggles to fight a massive increase in COVID-19 infections.

Morrison said he would continue to work with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the “global challenge”.

His reassurance comes as India faces a shortage of medical supplies and an overburdened health infrastructure.

Here are more details.

“ Australia is alongside our friends in India ”

“Australia stands alongside our friends in India as it deals with a difficult second wave of COVID-19. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. @Narendramodi and I will continue to work in partnership on this global challenge, ”Morrison tweeted today.

Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 23, 2021 Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted for India’s support

This afternoon, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his solidarity with the Indian people.

“I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight against this global challenge confronting humanity together. ”

IAF transports 4 oxygen containers from Singapore

Meanwhile, Singapore has also supported India in its fight against COVID-19.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted four containers of cryogenic oxygen from Singapore’s Changi Airport this morning.

The shipment will arrive in Panagarh, West Bengal on Saturday evening.

“An Indian Air Force C-17 took off at 2 am on April 24 from Hindan Air Base for Changi International Airport in Singapore,” the IAF said.

However, the United States refuses to lift the ban on vaccine raw materials

India in particular asked the United States to lift its ban on the export of vaccine raw materials.

However, the United States defended the ban by claiming that the first priority of President Joe Biden’s administration was to take care of the American people.

“The United States is first and foremost engaged in an ambitious and effective effort … to immunize the American people,” said a senior American official.

India’s COVID-19 situation continues to worsen

India is currently in the midst of an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting thousands of infections and hundreds of deaths a day amid an overburdened health infrastructure.

In the past 24 hours, the country has reported nearly 3.5 lakh new cases – the largest single-day increase of any country in the outbreak.

More than 2,000 additional deaths took the toll of more than 1.89 lakh.

