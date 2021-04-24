Fulton County DA has become frustrated with Georgia Secretary of State’s office cooperation in Trump investigation, source says





Investigators from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Fani Willis, have become frustrated with the level of cooperation they are receiving from staff in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office regarding an investigation into the efforts of the Georgia Secretary of State. former President Donald Trump to influence the 2020 election, according to a familiar source. with the criminal investigation.

The recent lack of cooperation has prompted the office to question whether it is obstructing and use subpoenas to force the secretary of state’s staff to testify and share information, according to the source.

Ryan Germany, general counsel in the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, took issue with the idea that the office was not cooperating.

“I told the DA office that we were perfectly prepared to cooperate with reasonable requests regarding their investigation,” Germany said in a statement to CNN. “I have requested time for a lawyer to stand in line to represent our office to ensure that these interactions are effective and non-disruptive. The prosecutor’s office told me everything was fine.

Germany claimed the office was using anonymous sources to distort their conversations, criticized this as “extremely unprofessional” and said it “made me rethink whether we should cooperate with them”.

A source close to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office told CNN that the district attorney filed a request for open cases on Tuesday and their office was working with investigators to respond to that request.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is expected to start issuing its first set of subpoenas as early as May, and the subpoenas could be more comprehensive than expected as they are “struggling” to get information from the office of the Fulton County District Attorney. Raffensperger, the person familiar with the investigation said.

Prosecutor Willis declined to comment on the investigation.

In a letter sent in February to numerous election officials in the state of Georgia, including Raffensperger, Willis asked that they preserve documents related to Trump’s phone call in January in which he urged Raffensperger to ” find »votes to reverse his electoral loss.

The investigation came as Raffensperger’s office launched its own investigation into Trump’s attempts to quash the election, an investigation that includes a review of that call and another phone call the then president had addressed to an election official in Georgia.

Willis said his “investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia electoral law prohibiting soliciting electoral fraud, making false statements to state and local authorities, conspiracy, racketeering , violation of the oath of office, and any implication in the violence of threats related to the administration of the elections. “

“This matter is of high priority, and I am confident that as law enforcement colleagues who have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Georgia, our acquisition of information and evidence of potential crimes via interviews, documents, videos and electronic recordings will be cooperative, ”the letter read.

Trump himself is not named in the letter, but Willis’ office confirmed to CNN that the investigation concerned his phone call with Raffensperger. The letter also says Fulton County authorities “currently have no reason to believe that a Georgian official is a target” in the investigation.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misinterpreted part of a statement by Ryan Germany, general counsel in the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

