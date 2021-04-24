Pakistan’s obsession with blasphemy laws leads to extrajudicial killings, mob violence, South Asia News





Blasphemy is a very sensitive issue in deeply conservative Pakistan where simple allegations have led to extrajudicial killings and mob violence.

In February 2021, the Center for Social Justice (CSJ), an NGO based in Lahore, Pakistan, released data showing that the abuse of blasphemy laws had increased exponentially in Pakistan, Pentapostagma reported.

Human rights activists have long called for the repeal of blasphemy laws, arguing they are being used to victimize religious minorities or settle personal scores.

From 1987 to December 2020, at least 1,855 people were charged with offenses related to religion, mainly under articles 295B, C to 298C, of ​​the Pakistani penal code known as blasphemy laws, the group said. CSJ defense in its press release.

Christians, one of the largest minority religious groups in Pakistan with a population of around 2.8 million, have faced major blasphemy laws set on fire, Pentapostagma reported.

Pakistan was ranked as the fifth worst persecutor of Christians in the world by Open Doors USA, a California-based nonprofit, in its 2021 Global Watchlist.

In 1997, the twin villages of Shantinagar-Tibba settlement under the Multan division were looted and torched by 20,000 Muslim citizens and 500 police officers acting together after an incident of desecration of the Quran was reported.

Police first evacuated the Christian population of 15,000, then helped looters use explosives to blow up their homes and property, Pentapostagma reported.

Since then, several incidents of arson and looting of Christian properties have been reported. In 2005, a mob of 3,000 led by a local politician and police torched three churches, a missionary-run school, two youth hostels and several Christian-owned homes in Sangla Hill in the Nankana district of Punjab. .

False allegations of blasphemy are often rooted in personal grudges, conflicts in the workplace and in communities.

Recently, a member of the board of directors of ACAT (Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture), a Belgium-based organization working for the improvement of Christians around the world, wrote a letter to the Pakistani PM. Imran Khan, drawing attention to the case of Shafqat Emmanuel and Shagufta Kausar, a Christian couple convicted of “blasphemy” and sentenced to death in 2014 for allegedly sending “blasphemous” text messages to a mosque imam, reported Pentapostagma.

According to the October 2019 report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, at least 80 people have been convicted of blasphemy in Pakistan and many face the death penalty.

In December 2020, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution calling for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy and apostasy laws, some of which have resulted in the imprisonment and / or death of Christians. accused of speaking out against Islam.

Pakistani blasphemy laws, both in content and application, run counter to Pakistan’s human rights obligations to respect and protect the right to life, freedom of thought, conscience and religion or conviction, freedom of opinion and expression, equality before the law. , the prohibition of discrimination and the right to life.

These blasphemy laws violate article 6 (1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which stipulates that the automatic and compulsory death penalty constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of life.

Consequently, these laws do not comply with human rights laws and standards, nor do they contain basic guarantees to limit the risk of further human rights violations and abuses, and are emblematic of the dangers facing religious minorities in the country, wrote Pentapostagma.

