PM Modi’s ‘Diya Jalav’ event now ends with ‘nationwide burning pyre: Girish Chodankar’





Panaji, April 24 (UNI) Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “stupid” actions had pushed the nation into the death trap of Covid. In a statement, he said: “His ‘Diya Jalav’ event has now resulted in the ‘Pyres fire’ across the country, with innocent people dying from lack of medical oxygen and medicine. Disturbing images are circulating on various media platforms of hundreds of burning pyres of those who have succumbed to Covid. On the other side, reports of hundreds of bodies awaiting cremation have also surfaced. This sad situation only arose because the BJP government did not care about the well-being of the common man. “ It is very unfortunate that when people are forced to run from pillar to post begging for medical oxygen, medicine, etc. posters on display with photos of the Prime Minister, Home Secretary and BJP officials. Publicity-hungry Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, his ministers and other MPs and BJP officials never give up a single opportunity to click photos and search for cheap publicity for people’s illness, ”he said. -he declares. “ It is shocking that the central public works department launched a call for tenders on Tuesday April 20, 2021 for the construction of a new joint central secretariat for its ministries, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,408 crores. The same ideology of the callous BJP government is carried to Goa with the Goa governments’ plan to build a memorial to former chief minister Manohar Parrikar spending nearly 10-15 crore. Memorial work is deliberately done at a slow pace to increase the cost, which in turn will earn the BJP a higher commission and bounce. These unnecessary and non-priority expenses are incurred when the central government does not have the funds to provide free Covid vaccines to all states. The local BJP government has no money to provide free treatment for Covid patients in private hospitals, even after bed occupancy in government hospitals is full, ”he said. Mr. Chodankar alleged that the BJP central government as well as the states had completely failed to provide assistance and relief to the common people. “Their priorities are to promote the Crony Club of Modi-Shah duo. They are just not concerned about the plight of the poor, ”he said. “ I feel lost to hear the cries of people calling us now for help regarding the treatment of their loved ones who have tested positive for Covid. The situation is horrible in hospitals in Goa, with the Medical Brotherhood completely exhausted and the government unable to decide how to proceed for the future, ”he said. UNI AKM 1738

