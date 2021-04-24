‘Pakistan stands with India’: wave of empathy in Pakistan as India faces worst pandemic – world





Politicians, journalists and citizens across Pakistan have expressed support and offered prayers for the people of India, where the second wave of the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the public as the country’s health infrastructure struggle to cope.

On Saturday, #PakistanstandswithIndia and #Indianeedoxygen remained the main trends on Twitter for day two as a record number of infections and deaths from the novel coronavirus created an alarming situation in the neighboring country.

In the past 24 hours, India has reported 2,624 deaths, a new daily record as well as more than 340,000 new cases. The country’s death toll since the start of the pandemic has risen to nearly 190,000, while the total number of its cases has reached 16.5 million, just behind the United States.

Over the past few days, Twitter has been inundated with Indians sharing heartbreaking stories about the struggle they faced while trying to find hospital beds and oxygen for loved ones.

Mainstream media have also covered the desperate situation in several Indian cities where many have died awaiting medical attention as hospitals have reached capacity and medical oxygen remains in short supply. Dozens of critical Covid-positive patients have died in India’s capital alone after hospitals ran out of oxygen.

Reports suggest Delhi’s crematoriums are running out of space, forcing people to wait for hours, if not days. with the bodies of their loved ones to ensure that their final rites are performed.

Reacting to the situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with India, saying: “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world.”

The Prime Minister declared that “we must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity”.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his support for the Indian population amid the intensification of the second wave which he said had hit the South Asian region hard.

“On behalf of the Pakistani people, I express our sincere condolences to the affected families in #India,” he tweeted.

Qureshi said the pandemic was a reminder that “humanitarian issues require responses beyond political considerations,” adding that Pakistan continues to work with Saarc (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) to increase cooperation to fight against Covid-19.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prayers of Pakistani citizens accompanied the Indian people, adding: “God be kind and these difficult times end soon.”

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said it was “painful” to see Indians suffering as they battled the coronavirus and oxygen shortages.

“We are all in this struggle to stem the massive outbreak of the deadly third wave. Unfortunately, many Western countries have sought to seal their borders rather than help,” she added, apparently referring to countries like the UK and Canada which have temporarily banned flights from India.

Speaking to the Indians, journalist Nasim Zehra said: “[we] in pakistan shows [your] acute suffering with great pain. “

“It doesn’t matter [our] differences [we] link in humanity. [Our] prayers [for you] Keep going. In solidarity, ”she added.

Activist Ammar Ali Jan said the Twitter trend represented the “better side of Pakistan”.

“Only peace and cooperation in our region can help us prepare for existing and future disasters,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, activist Usama Khilji called on the government to help India deliver oxygen as the neighboring country faces shortages.

“It’s encouraging to see the #IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndianLivesMatter trend at the top in Pakistan. It shows that people have their hearts in the right place, ”he said.

Faisal Edhi offers help

A day earlier, Faisal Edhi, son of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he expressed his concern over the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India and offered his help to cope with the epidemic.

“We are very sorry to learn of the unusually heavy impact the pandemic has had on your country, where huge numbers of people are suffering tremendously,” Faisal said in his letter.

He said that the Edhi Foundation sympathizes with India during this difficult time and offers its assistance in the form of “a fleet of 50 ambulances as well as our services to help you cope and bypass further the health conditions. current “.

Faisal has personally offered to lead and manage his organization’s humanitarian team, the letter says.

He added that the Edhi Foundation understood the gravity of the situation and “we wish to give you our full support, without any inconvenience to you, that is why we will organize all the necessary supplies that our team needs to help the Indian people. . “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos