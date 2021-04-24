Buenos Aires Times | United States to embark on vaccine diplomacy campaign

The United States scanned the field late in the game, two goals later. While Uncle Sams was away, the competition picked up steam and shone on the pitch, quickly taking the lead.

In Latin America, China and Russia have deployed an intense form of Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy dubbed commercialism by the White House, while the United States has taken an America First public health approach, preferring to immunize its own population on as quickly as possible.

But eventually, images of dozens of vaccine shipments sent by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin began to sink for Washington, which felt its backyard was being challenged by powers beyond the region. In response to these diplomatic goals, the United States will launch a global campaign to export and share its vaccine stockpile as soon as possible.

According to sources consulted by Profile, Biden will announce his initiative in June, when US authorities expect to have completed vaccination of the adult population.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 129.5 million people in the United States had received at least one injection of the Covid-19 vaccine, of which 82.5 million also had received the second dose (if applicable). ).

At this rate, the US vaccination campaign will be completed before Independence Day (July 4), which could possibly also mark the beginning of the end of the coronavirus.

Biden wants his country to play a central role in the global fight against the coronavirus. the

The prestige and influence of the superpower is at stake in the face of China’s global rise and penetration into Western hemisphere commerce and public health.

Passing through Buenos Aires last week, Juan Gonzlez, director of the US National Security Council for Western Hemisphere Affairs, let slip some details of the plan his government is working on for vaccine distribution.

Latin America has a fairly high priority, given the impact of the cases and the number of variants that have developed there, but also because they are our neighbors, he assured. The main theme of Juan Gonzlez’s trip was vaccine diplomacy. The progress made by Russia and China in different parts of the region is of great concern, they say from Washington.

Sino-US business, technological and geopolitical competition will also be influenced by the ability to provide public welfare goods on a global scale. In recent weeks, Biden has repeated a few modest political gestures to mark the differences with Donald Trump, whom he has so far been unable to exploit in terms of image or diplomacy.

The US president hasn’t repeated often enough that his administration donated $ 4 billion (more than any other country) to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Covax initiative, in addition to sending vaccines in Mexico and Canada, its USMCA and therefore its most important regional partners.

Earlier this month, the Democratic president also lifted the export ban on glass filters, a move ordered by Trump last year and countersigned by Biden when he took office. The move will allow the first vaccines from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the main ingredient of which is produced by mAbxience in Argentina, to arrive here in the coming days.

In designing his vaccine diplomacy, Biden will keep in mind Professor Robert Putnam of Harvard’s theory of double-edged sword diplomacy for international negotiation. On the one hand, the political need to strengthen the economic recovery before the United States’ mid-term next year, when control of Capitol Hill will be at stake. This urgency pushes him to develop public policies that respond to the demands of the United States. its electorate, the republican opposition and sectoral lobbies. But on the other hand, there is the need to preserve and maximize its global and regional influence, in order to strengthen its capacity to satisfy these internal pressures.

China’s economic, technological and geopolitical rise, the only superpower with both the ability and the desire to compete for world leadership, means that Biden cannot neglect the international arena in order to preserve national interests and where this curious The intersection between domestic policy and foreign policy is most explicitly seen south of the border.

In a letter dated April 5, Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina) urged Dr Anthony Fauci to attend, arguing that the arrival of immigrants would spread Covid-19 to the United States.

While this post sought to soften the ears of Trump voters, it also highlighted a weak spot: the lack of US cooperation with its neighboring countries to prevent the outbreak of new strains decreasing the effectiveness of vaccines and spawning new ones. economic disruption at home. In the age of the pandemic, no state is completely safe until all have immunized most of their populations.

While the primary concern of US foreign policy towards Mexico and the Northern Triangle revolves around immigration, the focus on South America and the Southern Cone is strategic competition with China, main trading partner of most partner regions, Argentina being no exception. The visits of Admiral Craig Faller, who heads the US Southern Command, and de Gonzlez, Bidens’ main advisor for the region, indicate that this country is on the radar of the superpowers, trapped in the logic of strategic competition.

While the temperature of Biden and Jair Bolsonaro’s relationship is colder than Pfizer’s vaccines, Argentina, without being a close political ally like Colombia, can sit and speak in the White House. The government of Alberto Fernndez underlines as an asset that the president maintains the dialogue with all the leaders of the region. This theory instills optimism in the negotiations with Biden.

When the White House kicks off its vaccine diplomacy campaign, Argentina and other countries in Latin America and Asia-Pacific will line up to receive their share of the plentiful supply.

The growing production of the two best performing vaccines in the world will allow doses of Pfizer and Moderna to be exported to countries like Argentina which are experiencing a new wave of this devastating pandemic, said Benjamin Gedan, deputy director of the Latin American program. American and director of the Argentina project at the Wilson Center.

Just five weeks into June, Washington is designing a massive global logistics framework to launch its plan. Its aim will be to show China and Russia that they are not the only ones to come to the aid of the region, which will move from the periphery penetrated by powers beyond the region to the besieged fortress defended by the vaccines, democratic rhetoric and the ubiquitous. Southern Command fleet.

America is back.