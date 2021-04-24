Making sure COVID doesn’t hit villages PM Modi says panchayats praise their efforts during pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Saturday to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic stops spreading to villages “by all means” and that every person in rural areas be vaccinated, as he noted that the challenge facing the country is currently facing is larger than the previous year.

Appreciating the role of the panchayats in managing the coronavirus, especially in raising awareness, Modi asked local leaders to work on “full implementation of the guidelines” that are issued from time to time.

“I have this confidence that if anyone comes out victorious first in this fight against the coronavirus, it will be the villages of India, the leaders of these villages ….. The inhabitants of the villages will show the way to the countries and the world, ”the Prime Minister said.

Modi was speaking at a virtual event to kick off the distribution of electronic property cards as part of the “SWAMITVA” program on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. Chief ministers from eight states and a large number of representatives of local organizations were also virtually linked to the event.

Stressing that the pandemic was prevented from affecting rural areas last year, he expressed confidence that the success can be replicated as local leaders now have the experience as well as the knowledge.

Emphasizing the need to be vaccinated, Modi said: “This time we have the vaccine shield. We have to make sure that every person in the village is vaccinated and that all precautions are taken.”

He also stressed the need for precaution along with vaccination and said, “At present, the mantra of the panchayats should be dawai bhi, kadai bhi” (medicine and rigor).

To help the poor during this period, the Center decided to provide them with a free ration for May and June, the prime minister noted, adding that this would benefit over 80 million crore and cost the government 26,000 crore rupees.

“It is our responsibility that in these difficult times no family should go hungry,” Modi said.

He said the Center keeps villages at the center of all its policies and initiatives.

Our effort is for the villages of modern India to be capable and self-sufficient, ”he said.

Speaking about the SWAMITVA program, Modi said that as many as 4.09 lakh homeowners are receiving their electronic property cards, which also marked the rollout of the SWAMITVA program for implementation across the country.

Describing the importance of panchayats, Modi said the Center allocated an unprecedented Rs 2.25 lakh crore for panchayats.

The panchayats get new rights, they are connected by fiber-net. Their role in the Jal Jeevan mission to provide clean tap water to every household is very critical, the prime minister said.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attended the event along with key ministers and ministers from various states.

Modi also awarded the National Panchayat Awards 2021 in various categories. He transferred the prize money, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, in the form of grants, at the click of a button, the PMO said in a statement.

For the first time, the amount was transferred directly to the bank account of the relevant panchayats in real time, the government said.

The Village Survey and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) was launched by the Prime Minister on April 24, 2020, as a central program to promote an empowered and socially self-sufficient rural India. economic.

The program has the potential to transform rural India using modern technical tools of mapping and surveying. It paves the way for villagers to use property as a financial asset for loans and other financial benefits, a statement said.

The program will cover around 6.62 Lakh villages across the country between 2021 and 2025, he said.

The pilot phase of the program was implemented in 2020-2021 in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and some villages in Punjab and Rajasthan.

