Politics
Making sure COVID doesn’t hit villages PM Modi says panchayats praise their efforts during pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Saturday to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic stops spreading to villages “by all means” and that every person in rural areas be vaccinated, as he noted that the challenge facing the country is currently facing is larger than the previous year.
Appreciating the role of the panchayats in managing the coronavirus, especially in raising awareness, Modi asked local leaders to work on “full implementation of the guidelines” that are issued from time to time.
“I have this confidence that if anyone comes out victorious first in this fight against the coronavirus, it will be the villages of India, the leaders of these villages ….. The inhabitants of the villages will show the way to the countries and the world, ”the Prime Minister said.
Modi was speaking at a virtual event to kick off the distribution of electronic property cards as part of the “SWAMITVA” program on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. Chief ministers from eight states and a large number of representatives of local organizations were also virtually linked to the event.
Stressing that the pandemic was prevented from affecting rural areas last year, he expressed confidence that the success can be replicated as local leaders now have the experience as well as the knowledge.
Emphasizing the need to be vaccinated, Modi said: “This time we have the vaccine shield. We have to make sure that every person in the village is vaccinated and that all precautions are taken.”
He also stressed the need for precaution along with vaccination and said, “At present, the mantra of the panchayats should be dawai bhi, kadai bhi” (medicine and rigor).
To help the poor during this period, the Center decided to provide them with a free ration for May and June, the prime minister noted, adding that this would benefit over 80 million crore and cost the government 26,000 crore rupees.
“It is our responsibility that in these difficult times no family should go hungry,” Modi said.
He said the Center keeps villages at the center of all its policies and initiatives.
Our effort is for the villages of modern India to be capable and self-sufficient, ”he said.
Speaking about the SWAMITVA program, Modi said that as many as 4.09 lakh homeowners are receiving their electronic property cards, which also marked the rollout of the SWAMITVA program for implementation across the country.
Describing the importance of panchayats, Modi said the Center allocated an unprecedented Rs 2.25 lakh crore for panchayats.
The panchayats get new rights, they are connected by fiber-net. Their role in the Jal Jeevan mission to provide clean tap water to every household is very critical, the prime minister said.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attended the event along with key ministers and ministers from various states.
Modi also awarded the National Panchayat Awards 2021 in various categories. He transferred the prize money, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, in the form of grants, at the click of a button, the PMO said in a statement.
For the first time, the amount was transferred directly to the bank account of the relevant panchayats in real time, the government said.
The Village Survey and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) was launched by the Prime Minister on April 24, 2020, as a central program to promote an empowered and socially self-sufficient rural India. economic.
The program has the potential to transform rural India using modern technical tools of mapping and surveying. It paves the way for villagers to use property as a financial asset for loans and other financial benefits, a statement said.
The program will cover around 6.62 Lakh villages across the country between 2021 and 2025, he said.
The pilot phase of the program was implemented in 2020-2021 in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and some villages in Punjab and Rajasthan.
(PTI)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]