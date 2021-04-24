Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India hit by Covid





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian people, reeling from a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

PM Khan took to Twitter to express his sympathies to the neighboring country where the second wave of coronavirus is raging after the Kumbh festival.

I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world.

Khan also stressed the need for a collective approach to the global challenge and called on world leaders to come together to fight the pandemic.

Pakistani Twitter before him expressed sympathy to the Indian people in the fight against COVID-19. Throughout Friday, hashtags like #IndiaNeedsOxygen and #PakistanStandsWithIndia reigned supreme on Twitter.

Several ministers have also jumped on the bandwagon and extended their support and sympathies to neighbors reeling from the devastating second wave of the coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in Turkey for a two-day official visit, was the first to tweet:

We express our support for the Indian people following the current wave of # COVID19 infections which has hit our region hard. On behalf of the Pakistani people, I express our sincere condolences to the affected families in #India.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Information, Fawad Chaudhry, and the Minister of Human Rights, Shireen Mazari:

Letter from Faisal Edhi to Modi

Previously, Faisal Edhi, the chairman of the Edhi Foundation and the son of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to help the Indian people fight the Covid-19 pandemic .

In his letter, Edhi said:

We are sorry to hear about the unusually heavy impact of the pandemic on your country, where a considerable number of people are suffering greatly … we would like to expand our assistance in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances. with our services to help you treat and further circumvent current health conditions, the letter says.

Edhi asked the Indian government for permission to enter with ambulances and a team, including emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers and support staff. We will organize all the necessary supplies that our team needs to help the Indian people. Importantly, we do not ask for any further assistance from you as we provide the necessary fuel, food and equipment that our team will need, he said.

The Covid-19 situation in India

The second wave of coronavirus is raging in the country. In the past 24 hours, India has reported 2,624 deaths, a new daily record, bringing the official death toll to nearly 190,000 since the start of the pandemic. The country also recorded 340,000 new cases were also reported, bringing India’s total to 16.5 million, just behind the United States.

