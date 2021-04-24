Growing cooperation, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Hun Sen hold bilateral meetings





After the ASEAN leaders’ meeting on Saturday, April 24, 2021, President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister (PM) of Cambodia, Hun Sen. The meeting was held in the Multipurpose Room of the ASEAN Secretariat building in Jakarta. Republic of Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who made a statement regarding the bilateral meeting, said the two leaders of the country exchanged ideas on how to improve bilateral cooperation between the two countries . President Joko Widodo raised four questions during the meeting. “First, concerning health cooperation. The President stressed the importance of multilateral vaccine support for equal access to vaccines for all countries. The President also called on Cambodia to strengthen its cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, drugs and medical equipment, ”he said. Launch of Dynamic Argon, Co., Ltd. which is the result of the collaboration between a pharmaceutical company in Indonesia and its partner in Cambodia in 2019 is a good start for health cooperation between the two countries. Therefore, President Joko Widodo called on Prime Minister Hun Sen to support the expansion of Indonesian public and private investments in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment in Cambodia. Meanwhile, the second issue the two discussed was economic cooperation for economic recovery. During the meeting, President Joko Widodo encouraged efforts to increase the volume of trade between the two countries, among other things, by having a direct delivery route between the two countries where Pelindo II is already exploring the plan. Regarding investments, the President of the Republic of Indonesia called for support so that public enterprises and private Indonesians can become major development and investment partners in Cambodia, among others, for the rail system and to meet the needs of floating power plants, the need for tugs (tug) and infrastructure projects in Cambodia by public construction companies in Indonesia, ”added Retno. In addition, the two heads of state also discussed defense cooperation, in which President Joko Widodo felt that cooperation in this area needs to be further improved. Some of them are through extended cooperation Army to army maintenance and encourage increased education and training of military personnel from both countries. Finally, the President expressed the need for synergy between Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand in which, in 2022, the three countries of Southeast Asia will become presidents of a number of organizations. . Indonesia becomes president of the G-20, Cambodia becomes president of ASEAN and Thailand becomes president of APEC. “The President of the Republic of Indonesia expressed the hope that there will be coordination and synergy among the three countries, all of which are ASEAN member countries, both in terms of implementation time. work and substance, ”he said. The President accompanied the President during the bilateral meeting, including Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

