Turkey and Egypt open to calm the war of words

(MENAFN – Asia Times) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rarely restrained himself in his criticism of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Erdogan called Al-Sisi an illegitimate tyrant in 2014 and said he was someone he would never talk to as recently as in 2019.

Indeed, Cairo and Ankara have done little more than trade since 2013, when Al-Sisi troops overthrew former President Mohammed Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood government.

Since then, Turkey and Egypt have been on opposing sides in the conflict in Libya, while in 2017 Cairo joined with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in blocking the Turkish ally of Qatar. .

Since the overthrow of Erdogan’s close ally, Morsi, Turkey has become a safe haven for Egyptian opposition groups, who have repeatedly called for the overthrow of Al-Sisi with Erdogan’s blessing.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian government has accused Turkey of harboring terrorists and actively supporting jihadist groups in the Sinai Desert fighting the Egyptian military.

All this angry rhetoric may be about to end.

Erdogan’s senior foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said last month that “a new page can be turned in our relations with Egypt”.

On April 20, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that he had sent his Ramadan greetings to his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Dolmabahçe Palace labor office in Istanbul, Turkey on April 23, 2021. Photo: Cem Ozdel / Anadolu Agency via AFP

As a result, the Egyptian and Turkish deputy foreign ministers are due to meet in early May. Meanwhile, other signs of a rapprochement between these historic rivals have emerged.

On April 20, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) proposed the creation of an Egyptian-Turkish Friendship Group in the Turkish parliament.

This follows pressure from the Turkish government on the Turkish-based Egyptian opposition media, which have been asked not to criticize Al-Sisi.

This led to Istanbul-based opposition television stations Sharq and Mekameleensus to air their flagship programs last week.

Conversely, the Egyptian authorities claim that they are releasing some journalists and pro-Brotherhood activists from prison.

“The pendulum is on,” Muzaffer Senel, Department of Politics and International Relations at Ankara Medipol University, told Asia Times. “Neither side wants to waste this moment.”

Convergent interests

This recent change underlines a major reboot of relations in the region.

These range from the end of the “Arab Quartet” blockade on Qatar in January to this week’s meetings in Baghdad between Saudi and Iranian officials.

For Turkey and Egypt, the reboot began in Libya, where conflict brought the two to the brink of direct confrontation in 2019-2020.

Turkey strongly supported the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, while Egypt supported the rival administration in eastern Libya and its forces, the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by General Khalifa Haftar.

The shadow of a ceremonial guard is seen in front of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a military contract signing ceremony at the presidential palace in the Egyptian capital Cairo on October 10, 2015. Photo: AFP / Khaled Desouki

Yet “Egypt has always been extremely pragmatic towards Libya,” Claudia Gazzini of the International Crisis Group told Asia Times. “This will concern anyone in Libya who can maintain control of the place.”

The Egyptian concern was primarily the possibility that jihadist groups would use Libya as a base and infiltrate Egypt across the long desert border.

A permanent end to the conflict seemed to offer a better chance of stopping such an infiltration than continued support for Haftar’s military solutions.

The recent successes of the UN-backed peace process in Libya have confirmed this approach while bringing Cairo and Ankara on the same page. Both have now supported the interim government of Prime Minister Abdel Dbeibah.

Everything at sea

Turkey has special reasons to reach out now. “First, there is the exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” says Senel.

EEZs are the 200 km of maritime zones that international law generally grants to coastal nations.

In the eastern Mediterranean, however, their scale is widely disputed, Turkey in particular in difficult areas claimed by its neighbors, Greece and Cyprus.

This has led to a number of incidents in recent years as Greece, Cyprus and Turkey clashed over exploration and drilling rights for offshore natural gas.

At the end of 2019, Turkey and the Libyan GNA signed an agreement delimiting their maritime boundaries, an agreement contested by Greece and Cyprus.

Egypt and Greece then also agreed on the maritime limits, although this agreement excluded an area also claimed by Turkey.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Greece have met on several occasions to discuss cooperation in the sea, forming the Cairo-based EastMed Gas Forum to do so.

This cooperation could one day include a pipeline transporting Israeli, Cypriot and Egyptian natural gas to Europe, but such a route would likely cross the maritime territory claimed by Turkey.

So the result is a major tangle of overlapping claims and interests and this is what Ankara hopes a rapprochement with Egypt could help unravel in its favor.

“Turkey needs to sign an EEZ agreement with Egypt, which then has a positive impact on other EEZ issues,” Senol said.

Ankara suggested that under an EEZ deal with Turkey, Egypt would be granted more of the Eastern Mediterranean than under its deal with Greece.

Such an arrangement would also contribute to another Ankara goal of severing this growing partnership between Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel.

This regrouping has also seen increased UAE participation in recent months, an additional concern for Ankara, which sits on the opposite side of Abu Dhabi across the Arab world.

Costs and benefits

Yet for Egypt, the benefits of the rapprochement may be less obvious.

“Turkey is the source of all of this,” Sami Hamdi, managing director of global risk consultancy The International Interest, told Asia Times. “Egypt was reluctant to engage and was extremely slow to do so. Essentially, Egypt doesn’t trust Turkey. ”

In an attempt to overcome this problem, Ankara tackled one of Egypt’s long-standing complaints about the Egyptian opposition media haven in Istanbul.

Still, Al-Sisi will likely want a lot more.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pushing forward a “neo-Ottoman” program. Photo: Adem Altan / AFP

“Since it was Erdogan who refused to meet Sisi and made a very public demonstration of his hostility,” Hamdi said, “Sisi probably wants to humiliate Erdogan and make him meet and shake his hand.

Erdogan would be very reluctant to do so, but so far delegate all contacts to his Foreign Ministry.

Such a meeting could also place a final nail in a larger coffin belonging to the Arab Spring.

“The reason countries like the UAE have a problem with Erdogan is that his pro-Islamist rhetoric, his popular support for change in the Arab world, gives Turkey ‘soft power’ in the region,” said Hamdi.

“ For Erdogan, abandoning this to publicly turn around, placing Turkish national interests above the democratic aspirations of the region is a big blow to him, as well as all that ‘soft power’. ”

Some of the biggest enthusiasts for this reconciliation could therefore be those who wish to see the definitive end of the hopes of ten years ago, expressed in Tahrir Square in Cairo.

