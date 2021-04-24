Unlock adequate funds to develop TS villages, Errabelli to PM Modi





Urban Warangal: Stating that Telangana has become a model for other states in village development, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to release full funds to the State for the development of villages. The central government has reduced the funds of Rs 699 crore released for the local communities of Telangana by the 15th Finance Committee. For the first time, the Telangana government has allocated funds of Rs 500 crore to local bodies in the state budget this year, he said. Although the Center recognizes our development activities and presents the awards, it should also ensure the allocation of adequate, if possible additional, funds to the Telangana Panchayat Raj department, he added. The minister participated in the national Panchayat Raj Day program hosted by videoconference from here on Saturday. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded prizes to the best Gram Panchayats. No less than 12 local Telangana organizations received the awards. On behalf of local organizations, Minister Dayakar Rao received the Prime Minister’s awards by video conference. Gangadevipally was the only ideal village in Telangana in the past. But with the ideas of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the implementation of the Palle Pragathi program, many Gram Panchayats in the state are developing rapidly and becoming model villages. They compete with each other in development, said Rao and recalled that the number of Gram Panchayats had been increased to 12,769 from 8,690. Rs. 308 crore are released each month in villages, and a total Rs 5,761 crore have been released since the formation of Telangana State. No other state in the country has provided so much funding to the Gram Panchayats, he added. Dayakar Rao said that Telangana has received many awards and appreciations from central government agencies and added that these awards are a testament to the strengthening of the Panchayat Raj system in the state. Panchayat Raj Department and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and officials from Panchayati Raj Department participated in the video conference. Now you can get handpicked stories Telangana today atTelegram everyday. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos