Chinese steel workers fall prey to Beijing’s climate target

TANGSHAN, China – In China, when top party officials set a goal, everyone follows. Beijing’s pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 has prompted local authorities to scramble to cut emissions, sparking upheaval among steelmakers, with plant closures resulting in massive layoffs.

HBIS Group, the country’s No. 2 steel maker, shut down factories in Tangshan, Hebei Province, which employed more than 4,000 workers and operated three blast furnaces last December. Authorities said there was a lack of appropriate measures to limit pollution.

“We have all lost jobs and we don’t know what to do,” said a man who had been temporarily sacked. Plans call for a state-of-the-art mill with green features to be built in the city, but no specific opening date has been revealed.

HBIS is one of many steelmakers forced to cut capacity under pressure from local governments, eager to cut CO2 emissions to please Beijing. The trend is already pushing steel prices up, with higher costs being passed on to downstream manufacturers.

Tangshan told most of the city’s steelmakers last month to cut production by 30 to 50 percent by the end of the year. With 140 million tons of crude steel produced in 2020, Tangshan was responsible for producing just over 10% of the national total.

The reduction is enormous. If the city’s steelmakers follow the 40% cuts, the combined decrease would be roughly equivalent to the 2019 output of Nippon Steel, Japan’s largest steelmaker.

The biggest market in Tangshan for steel products has been closed by the city. (Photo by Naoki Matsuda)

Tangshan’s crackdown was not over. The city unveiled guidelines this month requiring steelmakers to implement strict environmental controls, including video cameras at all job sites and online monitoring of emission levels.

These are surprisingly strict measures for a city that relies heavily on the steel industry. The city has also demanded other large steel companies to shut down aging facilities, which has raised unemployment.

Efforts to decarbonize the steel industry began after President Xi Jinping pledged at the United Nations General Assembly in September that China would become carbon neutral by 2060, as part of an apparent attempt to attract the interest of environmentally conscious European countries.

The steel industry accounts for 10-20% of China’s annual carbon dioxide emissions and is believed to be the second biggest polluter after electric utilities. Reducing emissions in the steel industry plays a major role in efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

China Baowu Steel Group, the country’s largest steelmaker, pledged in January to reduce CO2 emissions from 2024 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. HBIS followed suit last month, targeting 2050 to his net zero year. The two companies will focus on developing technology to use hydrogen to reduce iron ore and abandon the use of coal.

But setting up such clean technology is expensive. Not only are research and development costs high, but so is the purchase of hydrogen. This is why Beijing is encouraging production reduction – which is more efficient – in its quest to reduce emissions.

China’s crude steel production rose 5.2% year-on-year to a record 1.05 billion tonnes in 2020, as measures to boost the pandemic-hit economy fueled a recovery fast. This year, the downward pressure is mounting. Production will decline during the year, a government official said at a press conference in January.

A main subsidiary of the HBIS group, HBIS Ltd., told investors on Friday that it was enforcing strict production limits, as requested by the city of Tangshan and that the impact on profits will be announced later. The unit saw its net profit fall by 33% compared to the year 2020 and is expected to suffer an additional impact on its profits.

Prices for steel materials have jumped since Tangshan announced the production cuts last month. Prices for hot-rolled coils, used in automobiles and electronics, have increased by around 10% over the past month.

Tangshan’s largest steel materials market was closed recently. The place was suddenly closed late last year by authorities, a shopkeeper nearby said.

However, some stores continued to sell, unlicensed, steel products made by laid-off workers. Authorities have touted they have disposed of illegally made steel scrap – which would disrupt market prices and is not included in the statistics. But supply may return temporarily when demand recovers.

As China strives to cut CO2 emissions, production cuts are likely to squeeze steelmakers, with spillover effects spanning the auto and appliance industries.