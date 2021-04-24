Digital World Drummer Arm Needs Boris Johnson’s Help | Arms

LIn September, Nvidia, the US graphics processing chip maker, and Japanese company SoftBank announced a deal under which Nvidia would acquire UK chip designer Arm from SoftBank for $ 40 billion. Since SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016 for $ 32 billion, you could argue that a 25% profit on a five-year investment is nothing to sneeze at, especially if industry mumbles about SoftBanks’ crazy investment strategy and internal weapons difficulties with its China-based operation.

But even if one were stupid enough to sympathize with SoftBank’s desire to get out of the hole it had dug, the idea that Arm should be sold to an American chip maker is so stupid that even Boris Johnson’s administration had started to smell a rat. Etc Monday he announced that the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports had intervened in the sale on national security grounds, based on advice received from officials in the investment security community. To which decision the only possible answer is: what took him so long?

To fully appreciate the silliness of allowing the Nvidia deal to come to fruition, some technical knowledge might be useful. Arm is a remarkable Cambridge-based company that emerged from the UK’s # 1 spot in microcomputers in the 1980s, sparked by the BBC’s Digital Literacy Project and the emergence of the BBC Micro. This famous machine was designed by Acorn, a Cambridge startup, and it provided the platform on which a generation of programmers and game designers learned the basics of their craft.

After the success of the BBC, the question for the founders of Acorns was: what next? Their response was to design a new type of processor called a Risc (Reduced Instruction Set Computer) machine which had the potential for faster, cheaper, and more power efficient computation. The company they formed to develop this idea was originally called Acorn Risc Machines, hence the acronym Arm, although it eventually became Advanced Risc Machines.

Arm was based on a smart idea from the start, but the real stroke of genius was the invention by his co-founders of a new business model. The company would not manufacture chips, but simply design processors to operate the Risc architecture and license the designs to anyone wishing to manufacture the chips while paying royalties to Arm for the use of its intellectual property. This was nifty because chipmaking is a hugely capital intensive business, achievable only for large companies with very deep pockets and an appetite for risk.

The key to Arms’ extraordinary growth has been the smartphone revolution launched by Apple’s iPhone in 2007. Suddenly the world has passed to everyone wanting a powerful handheld that can access the Internet. And all of those little computers needed small, powerful, and most importantly, low-power processors. In other words, the arm designs. The result: About 95% of all mobile devices in the world now run on processors designed by Arm. It is a British achievement on an unimaginable scale.

To let the country a genuinely world-beating company go to an American company would be certifiable folly

But here’s the critical point: Arm does not make chips that are left with the so-called silicon foundries, that is, semiconductor manufacturing plants. If you need a processor for your new phone or tablet or other gadget and are ready to pay the royalty, you can use an Arm design. And your competitors too. Arm can and does licenses his designs to all comers because it is not involved in their business! He is not in competition with his customers.

Nvidia, however, Is make processors. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the wonders of the silicon world. Originally dominant in computer games, graphics processing, and motion picture animation, they’ve turned out to be great for building machine learning systems and neural networks as well, all of that. that happens on desktops or in large server racks in data centers. And as the binge eating machine learning has turned into frenzy, Nvidia is on the rise as it rides a tsunami.

But he doesn’t really have a serious foothold in the mobile computing world, which is why he was hooked when SoftBank decided to ditch Arm. In the crazy world of corporate mergers and acquisitions, this probably sounds like a smart buy. But in the long run, it’s a way to cripple Arm (or maybe even destroy him) because all the shavings manufacturers are, ultimately, competitors of Nvidia. They are in the same trade and in this racket only the paranoid survive.

If the Johnson administration is serious about the UK continuing to have a real weight in the global digital economy, then let the country from a truly world-beating company go to an American company (which is subject to the rules of the government on technology exports to China.) would be certifiable folly. And the annoying thing is that an obvious solution exists: The government should take a 51% stake in Arm to protect it from corporate looters and let it do what it does best.

