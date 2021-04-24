Politics
PM Modi examines measures taken to increase supply
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Saturday to review measures taken to increase oxygen availability in the country amid a surge in covid infections, with hospital beds and drugs short.
Modi said the import of the equipment needed to deliver oxygen to patients must also be speeded up.
The Minister of Finance, Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Health, NITI member Aayog, Dr Randeep Guleria and the secretaries of the Ministry of Revenue, Health and DPIIT, among others, participated in the meeting.
Meanwhile, the Jaipur Golden Hospital in the nation’s capital has reported the deaths of 20 critically ill covid-19 patients due to low oxygen levels. Several other hospitals continued to send SOS signals to social media for help obtaining medical oxygen.
“SOS Fortis Shalimar bagh is lacking oxygen. Patients’ lives are in danger. We have been in reserve, awaiting refueling since morning. We are currently suspending admissions. Request immediate assistance,” Fortis Healthcare tweeted on Saturday.
Likewise, Max Healthcare also tweeted, Less than 2 hours of oxygen supplies at Max Gurugram hospital and dedicated Covid center. Over 70 pts covid admitted through. Refreshments expected at 10 am diverted “.
In the last 24 hours, India registered 3.46,786 new infections, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan accounting for 74.15% of new cases, according to government data. .
The active workload in India stands at 25,52,940 and 2,624 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
On Saturday, the government waived basic tariffs and health care fees on imported oxygen and related equipment for three months, effective immediately.
To increase production and availability and meet the growing demand for oxygen, the government decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duties and sanitary charges on the importation of oxygen and related equipment during three months, according to an official statement.
Items include medical grade oxygen, oxygen cylinder, storage tanks, filling systems, containers, transport tanks, oxygen generators and ventilators with nasal cannula.
It was also decided that basic tariffs on importing anti-covid vaccines should also be removed with immediate effect for three months, the statement said.
The Central Council of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it had asked all officials in the field to clear the oxygen shipments along with the test kits and medical equipment, used in diagnosis and the treatment of coronavirus infections, as a priority.
Meanwhile, the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) have deployed additional medics to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital (SVP) in Delhi to deal with the surge in cases.
