City of Albuquerque Refers Trump Campaign Debt to Bill Collector





Donald Trump should have called 1-800-NOBILLS because his now defunct campaign is being put to sleep by a bill collector after his client royally stiffened.

The city of Albuquerque shelled out over $ 200,000 for the security costs associated with a 2019 campaign rally … this according to The Hill. The city had blocked off the town hall, among other parts of the city, and it required a massive police presence, forcing the city to pay the cops a bundle of OTs. There were also many other expenses.

The rally took place in the nearby town of Rio Rancho. A city spokesperson said campaign honchos told them they would not cover the expenses, but now the case has been referred to a debt collection agency.

The campaign also raided the city of Rio Rancho to the tune of $ 239,475. And Bernalillo County also sent the campaign a bill for nearly $ 140,000, which has now been written off as bad debt.

Apparently some of the overdue payment notices were sent to Trump’s gate in Mar-a-Lago.

Addition to the current list of Trumps debts

Mayor Tim Keller explains why Trump still owes the city of Albuquerque money. Watch @jordanklepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the MAGAverse special in full: https://t.co/ljguWU4vlU pic.twitter.com/dwkGWiwP55

– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 22, 2021 @TheDailyShow

This is not the only time the Trump campaign has been halted. The city of El Paso has hired lawyers to try to recoup more than half a million for rally-related expenses for a 2019 rally.







