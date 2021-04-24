President Joko Widodo enjoys the 2021 Menpora Cup





Bola.com, Solo – Surgery Menpora Cup2021, there is only one last party left. The duel in the second leg of the final between Persib Bandung and Persija Jakarta at the Manahan Stadium, in solo, on Sunday (4/25/2021), will close the series of the pre-season 2021 tournament. Persija Jakarta has a great chance to win Menpora Cup after scoring a 2-0 first leg win at Sleman. Meanwhile, Persib Bandung needs a big push to turn things around. The government, through the Menpora, Zainudin Amali, again directly reviewed the implementation of the match in Solo. In particular, this is the last place outside the final match, namely the fight for third place between PSS Sleman and PSM Makassar on Saturday (24/4/2021). All in all, the Menpora once again enjoyed the implementation of the tournament which had been going on for a month. The tournament, which marks the return of Indonesian football during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been held since March 21. Even the 2021 Menpora Cup tournament was enjoyed by President Joko Widodo. Especially in terms of the implementation of health protocols, which so far have had no cases of COVID-19. “He really appreciates PSSI, the organizers and the supporters, especially the supporters. To maintain the original agreement there is no crowd, look in the stadium and watch together,” said Menpora, Zainudin Amali. The health protocol is the main concern, the proper functioning and the success of its implementation. The committee, the federation, to the role of government through the police and the health ministry, he admitted, determined success. “In the final Menpora Cup Later, the President will see this match, there will certainly be time to see it on television ”, declared the Menpora. “As I have seen in several places outside of Solo, the health protocol is very serious and disciplined. Thank goodness what we fear will not happen,” he said.

