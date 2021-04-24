Here are the main foreign stories at 2000 hours





FGN25 UK-PM-HELP-CLAIMS

Boris Johnsons’ ex-aide starts fierce war of words against UK Prime Minister

London: Dominic Cummings, once a senior assistant to Boris Johnsons and closest ally as a senior strategy adviser, has unleashed a fierce war of words against his former boss after Downing Street reported him as the leak behind an exchange of Controversial text messages between the British Prime Minister. and vacuum contractor James Dyson. By Aditi Khanna

FGN18 VIRUS-PAK-INDIA-LD IMRAN

Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the Indian people fighting the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that we must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN7 US-BIDEN-CLIMATE-INDIA

Climate partnership as a “ central pillar ” of US-India cooperation: Biden

Washington; US President Joe Biden has said he wants to make the achievement of climate and energy goals “a central pillar” of bilateral cooperation with India and looks forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 STRAIN-LANKA-VIRUS

New, more potent strain of coronavirus detected in Sri Lanka: immunologist

Colombo: A new strain of airborne coronavirus and more potent than any previously found in Sri Lanka has been discovered in the island nation, according to a senior immunologist here.

FGN6 LANKA-EASTER-ATTACK-ARRESTS

Former Lankan minister arrested for helping suicide bombers responsible for Easter Sunday attacks

Colombo: Sri Lankan police on Saturday arrested a former minister and his brother for allegedly aiding and abetting suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in which 258 people, including 11 Indians, were killed.

FGN4 VIRUS-US-LD INDIA

US working closely with India to identify ways to help resolve COVD-19 crisis: US officials

Washington: The United States is working closely with India to identify ways to help resolve the current COVID-19 crisis in the country, US officials said, as the Biden administration was under intense pressure from various settings to ship COVID-19 vaccines with life-saving medical supplies. By Lalit K Jha

FGN10 VIRUS-SINGAPORE

Singapore man, 21, tests positive for COVID-19 despite two doses of vaccine

Singapore: A 21-year-old Indian national, who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, is among 36 new cases of coronavirus reported in Singapore in the past 24 hours, according to a media report on Saturday. By Gurdip Singh

FGN2-US-INDIA-MEDICAL SUPPLY VIRUS

Pressure mounts on Biden administration to ship AstraZeneca vaccine and other medical supplies to India

Washington: The Biden administration has come under intense pressure from various quarters, including powerful American chambers of commerce, lawmakers and prominent Indo-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines with several vital medical supplies in India, which is witnessing a deadly increase in coronavirus cases. By Lalit K Jha

FGN20 INDONESIA-4THLD SUBMARINE

Indonesian Navy declares submarine lost after finding debris

Banyuwangi: The Indonesian Navy said on Saturday that objects had been found in a missing submarine, indicating that the ship with 53 crew members had sunk and cracked, and that there was no hope of find survivors. (AP)

FGN27 US-SPACEX-CREW-LD ISS

The biggest crowd of space stations in ten years after the arrival of SpaceX

Cape Canaveral: The population of the International Space Station jumped to 11 on Saturday with the jubilant arrival of SpaceX’s third crew capsule in less than a year. (AP)

OFFICERS FGN24 MYANMAR-ASEAN-LD

ASEAN leaders demand that Myanmar coup plotters end killings

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Southeast Asian leaders called for an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar, during an emergency summit with his chief general and head of the coup in the Indonesian capital. (AP)

FGN28 RUSSIA-PUTIN-EMBASSIES

Putin: ” ” hostile ” ” embassies could face Russian hiring bans

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree authorizing the country to limit the number of Russians employed in the embassies of countries determined to be hostile, or to ban their employment altogether. (AP) PTI CPS

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

