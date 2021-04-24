The Florida mystery of the Pentagon’s dormant IP addresses





What happened next was even stranger.

The company, Global Resource Systems LLC, has continued to expand its area of ​​control. Soon he had claimed 56 million IP addresses belonging to the Pentagon. Three months later, the total was almost 175 million. That’s almost 6% of a highly coveted traditional internet real estate section called IPv4, where these big segments are worth billions of dollars in the open market.

The entities that control the largest portions of the Internet are usually telecom giants with familiar names: AT&T, China Telecom, Verizon. But now at the top of the list was Global Resource Systems, a company founded only in September that has no publicly declared federal contracts and no website open to the public.

As shown in the records, the company’s Plantation, Florida address outside of Fort Lauderdale is a shared workspace in an office building that does not display Global Resource Systems on its lobby directory. . A workspace receptionist said on Friday that she could not provide any information about the company and asked a reporter to leave. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

The only announcement of the Pentagon’s address management by Global Resources Systems came in the obscure world of the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), the messaging system that tells Internet companies how to route traffic around the world. There, messages began to arrive telling network administrators that IP addresses assigned to the Pentagon but long dormant could now accept traffic, but it should be routed to Global Resource Systems.

They are now heralding more address space than ever in internet history, said Doug Madory, director of internet analytics for Kentik, a network monitoring company, who was among those trying to figure it out. what was happening. He published a blog post on the mystery on Saturday morning.

The theories were numerous. Did anyone in the Defense Department sell some of the military’s vast collection of wanted IP addresses as Trump stepped down? Had the Pentagon finally responded to demands to offload the billions of dollars of IP address space the military has sat on, largely unused, for decades?

An answer, of sorts, came on Friday.

The change is the work of an elite Pentagon unit known as the Defense Digital Service, which reports directly to the Secretary of Defense. The DDS is billing itself as a SWAT team of nerds tasked with solving emergency issues for the department and carrying out work to make big technological leaps for the military.

Created in 2015, the DDS operates a Silicon Valley-type office within the Pentagon. He has led a series of special projects in recent years, from developing a biometric app to help service members identify friendly and enemy forces on the battlefield to ensuring encryption of emails Pentagon personnel exchanged. on coronavirus vaccines with external parts.

Brett Goldstein, the director of the DDS, said in a statement that his unit had authorized a pilot effort to publicize the Pentagon-owned IP space.

This pilot will evaluate, evaluate and prevent unauthorized use of the DoD’s IP address space, Goldstein said. Additionally, this driver can identify potential vulnerabilities.

Keith J. Krach and General Stanley McChrystal join Washington Post Live Thursday, April 22 (The Washington Post)

Goldstein described the project as one of many Department of Defense efforts focused on continuously improving our cyber posture and defense in response to advanced persistent threats. We work in partnership with the entire DoD to ensure mitigation of potential vulnerabilities.

The specifics of what the effort is trying to achieve remain unclear. The Defense Department declined to answer a number of questions about the project, and Pentagon officials declined to comment on why the Goldsteins unit used a little-known Florida company to carry out the pilot effort instead. than asking the Ministry of Defense itself to announce the addresses via BGP messages. a much more routine approach.

What is clear, however, is that the announcements from Global Resource Systems directed a fire hose of Internet traffic to Department of Defense addresses. Madory said his monitoring showed large swings in internet traffic began immediately after the IP addresses were announced on January 20.

Madory said such amounts of data could provide several benefits to those in a position to collect and analyze it for threat intelligence and other purposes.

The data can provide insight into how malicious actors operate online and could reveal exploitable weaknesses in IT systems. In addition, several Chinese companies are using network numbering systems that resemble US military IP addresses in their internal systems, Madory said. By advertising the address space through Global Resource Systems, this could result in some of this information being routed to systems controlled by the US military.

The data could also include accidental configuration errors that could be exploited or corrected, Madory said.

If you’ve got really heavy traffic and someone knows how to get through it, you’ll find information, Madory added.

Russell Goemaere, a Defense Department spokesperson, confirmed in a statement to the Washington Post that the Pentagon still owns all of the IP address space and has not sold any to a private party.

Dormant IP addresses can be hijacked and used for nefarious purposes, from spreading spam to hacking into a computer system and downloading data, and the pilot program could allow the Department of Defense to find out if these activities are taking place at using his addresses.

A person familiar with the pilot effort, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity because the program is not public, said it was important for the Defense Ministry to have visibility and transparency over its various cyber resources, including IP addresses, and managing addresses. properly so that they are available if and when the Pentagon wants to use them.

If you can’t see it, you can’t defend it, the person said.

Lori Rozsa from Plantation, Florida and Alice Crites contributed to this report.

