Center waives tariffs on import of vaccines and oxygen for three months amid COVID outbreak





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review measures taken to increase oxygen availability in the country. During the meeting, the government decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duties and sanitary charges on the import of oxygen related items and oxygen related equipment for three months with immediate effect. PM Modi stressed the immediate need to increase the supply of medical grade oxygen as well as the equipment required for patient care at home and in hospitals. During the meeting, it was also decided to exempt the basic customs duties on importing COVID vaccines for 3 months with immediate effect. “Modi stressed that all ministries and departments must work in synergy to increase the availability of oxygen and medical supplies,” the government said in an official statement. In order to increase the production and availability of equipment related to the supply of oxygen and to meet the growing demand, it was decided to grant a total exemption from the basic customs duty and the sanitary regime on imports. of the following articles: Medical grade oxygen

Oxygen concentrator with flowmeter, regulator, connectors and tubing

Vacuum Pressure Oscillating Absorption (VPSA) and Pressure Oscillating Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, cryogenic oxygen and air separation units (ASU) producing liquid / gaseous oxygen

Oxygen canister

Oxygen filling systems

Oxygen storage tanks, oxygen cylinders, including cryogenic cylinders and tanks

Oxygen generators

ISO containers for the transport of oxygen

Cryogenic road transport tanks for oxygen

Parts of the foregoing to be used in the manufacture of equipment for the production, transport, distribution or storage of oxygen

Any other device from which oxygen can be generated

Ventilators (capable of functioning as high flow devices) with nasal cannula; Compressors, including all accessories and tubes; viral humidifiers and filters

High flow nasal cannula device with all accessories

Helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation

Non-invasive ventilation oronasal masks for intensive care ventilators

Non-invasive ventilation nasal masks for intensive care ventilators “This will increase the availability of these items and make them cheaper,” the government said. “The Government of India has taken many steps in recent days to improve the supply of oxygen and medical supplies. IAF planes bring cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore. The IAF also carries oxygen tanks around the country in order to reduce travel times, “he said further. The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and other senior officials.

