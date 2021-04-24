Myanmar must end bloodshed and restore democracy: Widodo





The Burmese army must restore democracy and stop committing violence against citizens, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said yesterday after crisis talks with Burmese junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing and leaders of the South East Asia. The strongly worded statement follows an ASEAN meeting in Jakarta, which marked the Burmese generals’ first overseas trip since security forces staged a February 1 coup that ousted the adviser. of Burmese State Aung San Suu Kyi. Min Aung Hlaing has become the center of international outrage following the coup and the subsequent crackdown on dissent that left more than 700 dead. Photo: AFP The first pledge requested is that the Burmese army stop resorting to violence and that all parties present there must at the same time refrain so that tensions can be reduced, Widodo said yesterday. The violence must end and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored. He also called for the release of political prisoners and to allow a special envoy to the country to push for dialogue. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong () called on the military to release the ousted president of Myanmars, as well as the icon of democracy Aung San Suu Kyi, under house arrest. The meeting followed mass protests, which were met with a brutal crackdown that left blood in the streets. About 250,000 people have been displaced, a UN envoy said, with the main democratically elected leaders of Myanmars in hiding or under house arrest. The Sultan of Brunei, President of ASEAN, and the leaders and foreign ministers of most of the 10 countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos, were also present at the meeting. Small protests outside the blocks headquarters in Jakarta were dispersed by security personnel. In Myanmar, protesters continued to take to the streets, especially in northern Kachin state, where protesters wore blue shirts to symbolize detainees. In the Yangon Mall, some locals held a mock funeral for the general by smashing saffron-colored clay pots on the ground, symbolizing the severing of ties with the dead. The generals’ involvement in the Jakarta talks angered advocates, human rights groups and a shadow government of ousted Burmese lawmakers, who were not invited to the meeting. Meetings that contribute to a solution to the worsening crisis in Myanmar are welcome, the latter said in a statement. However, meetings that exclude the people of Myanmar but include chief murderer Min Aung Hlaing … are unlikely to be helpful. Separately, the Burmese military fired warning shots over a civilian boat carrying Thai patrol boats amid heightened tensions in border areas since the junta took power, but Thailand said yesterday that the incident was a misunderstanding. Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said Thursday’s warning shots were used to flag boats for inspection due to the lack of an official coordination method on the Salween River section, where Thailand and Myanmar share a border. Additional Reuters Reports

