Adam Gilchrist viral IPL 2021 covid-19 tweet | Significant IPL distraction? Adam Gilchrist shares cryptic message amid ‘creepy’ COVID-19 numbers in India





Adam Gilchrist shares cryptic message amid ‘creepy’ COVID-19 numbers in India | Photo: BCCI / Adam Gilchrist Instagram

Highlights Adam Gilchrist shared cryptic post on Indian Premier League (IPL) Legendary Australian drummer played 80 games in Indian Premier League Gilchrist tweet about COVID-19 situation in India quickly became the topic of conversation from the city

As the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is in full swing, India has seen a record increase in COVID-19 cases amid these unprecedented times. Days after former Pakistani cricketers Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar extended their support to India in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, former Australian wicket batsman and IPL winner Adam Gilchrist has shared a cryptic message about the alarming situation in the country.

While expressing his solidarity with the Indian people in the wake of the deadly second wave of COVID-19, Gilchrist shifted attention to the 14th edition of the IPL which is taking place in several states in India amidst these hard times. Speaking to Twitter ahead of the high-tension Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai’s Wankhede, the former IPL superstar pointed to the “ spooky numbers of Covid ” at across the country.

‘IPL is an inappropriate or important distraction every night?’

Gilchrist gave special mention to the ongoing IPL 2021 while speaking at length about the COVID-19 crisis in India. “Best wishes to all in India Flag of India Scary Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inadequate? Or major distraction every night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you,” Gilchrist shared a noteworthy tweet on the microblogging site.

Gilchrist’s tweet about the COVID-19 situation in the Asian nation quickly became the city’s talking point on social media. Taking note of the tweet shared by the legendary Australian southpaw, fans of the gentlemen’s game left several remarkable responses. “No sir, it’s just kind of a distraction that keeps people home for long hours,” one user said in a tweet. “Watching IPL as a family is the one positive thing in every home across the country,” wrote another user.

India reportedly recorded at least 346,786 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday amid the current coronavirus crisis. Speaking of the official date shared by the Indian government, the nation has recorded 2,624 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Considered one of the best wicket-batting goalkeepers in the men’s game, Gilchrist has appeared in 80 games in the Indian Premier League. The former Punjab Kings superstar also guided Deccan Chargers to IPL glory in the 2009 season. The Australian southpaw made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in 2008.

