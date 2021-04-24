Liz Cheney gets boost to fundraise from Republican establishment





Five GOP Senators donated to Cheney, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Even Senator Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.), one of Trump’s strongest supporters, sent Cheney $ 5,000 from his PAC last month, the most he can give to what should be. a tense primary challenge fueled by Trump next year.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Disagreed on Feb.24 over former President Donald Trump’s role in the Republican Party. (The Washington Post)

Almost the entire traditional Republican power structure stands behind Cheney at this difficult time, but not parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

McCarthy and Cheney have not appeared publicly together since a March 11 press conference outside Capitol Hill in which dozens of Republicans criticized President Bidens’ handling of the influx of migrants to the border.

Officially, Cheney and McCarthy have a good working relationship and the two leaders are intensely focused on fighting the new president. Their aides say they are harmoniously trying to push Republicans to win back a House majority in 2022.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) Defended former President Donald Trump’s April 20 speech ahead of the Jan. 6 uprising on Capitol Hill. (The Washington Post)

But, as House Republicans gather on Sunday for a three-day retreat meant to unite around a new political agenda, the former president, residing 170 miles south of the GOP rally in Orlando, continues. to be a divisive figure, pitting the small group of Republican lawmakers critical of him against the majority that remains steadfast.

And the fault line in the lecture runs on Trumps’ role in encouraging the criminal riots that sacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Cheney is leading the small faction that sees it as a foundation shaking moment that must be dealt with, hoping to ban Trump to the political sidelines. These Republicans see his re-election as a critical marker for the future of the parties.

It is. Shes a person of character, said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), whose PAC donated two checks for $ 5,000 to Cheneys for re-election.

Loudest Republicans see January 6 as an aberration caused by a small group of people who do not represent Trump’s values, even as they stormed the Capitol, echoing his false claims that the election was stolen from him, and demand loyalty to the former president at all costs. Yet another group would just like to see if the conference could last a few weeks without clashes between these two competing wings, and they wonder if Cheney is needlessly going after Trump when she could be more diplomatic.

McCarthy began to blame Trump for the riot and to support censorship as an alternative to impeachment. Days after the Jan. 13 impeachment vote, however, McCarthy traveled to Trumps Mar-a-Lago to beg him to support the GOP candidates next year. He has been paying attention to Trump for months now.

Yet when Trump’s allies attempted to oust Cheney from her No.3 leadership position, McCarthy defended her forcefully and she won an imbalanced vote.

But three weeks later, at a press conference led by Cheney, the GOP leader said it was good that Trump was the keynote speaker at a prominent Conservative conference.

I don’t believe he should play a role in the future of the party or the country, Cheney said seconds later.

McCarthy made no attempt to hide his anger. On that positive note, thank you very much, he said.

He has not returned to the weekly press conferences of the management team led by Cheney since.

Cheney, 54, is not one to soften her boundaries and instead enjoys her role as a high-ranking anti-Trump Republican in Congress.

Instead of becoming the first woman president of the Republican House, a more difficult task now that she has so many internal enemies, Cheneys’ legacy could be defined by her success or failure in returning the party to its conservative foundation. , starting Sunday in Orlando.

There will be a very important political orientation. We have held seven different sessions focused on the most important issues, Cheney told reporters on Tuesday, setting an agenda focused on issues such as healthcare and China. What we need to do as Republicans is to become the party of ideas, substance and politics of conservatism again.

That’s why so many pillars of the old Republican order opened their check books and called on friends to donate, knowing that Trump was seeking revenge and trying to find a primary opponent to defeat Cheney.

In three months, Cheneys’ campaign has garnered nearly 60% of its two-year total for the 2020 elections.

Individual donors included Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida; George W. Bush’s Chiefs of Staff, Andrew Card and Joshua Bolten; and Tom Ridge and James Nicholson, Cabinet members of that administration.

Some of us said we had to be there for Liz, said Tony Fratto, a former Treasury Department and White House adviser who co-hosted a virtual fundraiser in February with Bolten and 18 other alumni. by Bush-Cheney.

Fratto, a staunch critic of Trump, said many of his donors viewed Trump’s bid to call the 2020 election as an attack on democracy that further damaged the GOP brand.

This is wrong and it does enormous damage to the party, he said.

Graham sees Cheney as an ally on traditional conservative national security issues. She’s good at national defense and I think she adds a lot of value to that issue and to the party, he said, adding that I don’t know if Trump is mad at him for supporting her.

While Corporate America threatened to cut funding to some Republicans who refused to certify the election, Cheney didn’t have such a problem: PACs for Google, Toyota, Wal-Mart, and GE, among others, did. a donation, according to financial reports with the Federal Election Commission.

The 10 pro-impeachment House Republicans have formed a sort of clique, regularly exchanging information and helping each other financially. There is talk of forming a joint fundraising committee so that donors can write a big check divided among the 10.

Some of those incumbents will need those big bucks, as the first quarter has shown the fundraising energy for Republicans to tilt toward those considered most pro-Trump. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Raised more than $ 3.2 million as a renegade supporting Trump.

McCarthy has not donated to Cheney and he becomes irritated when asked about his clashes with the former president, refusing at an April 15 press conference to question whether Trump should stop attacking Cheney.

The first thing I want to do is make the next century the American century, he said.

McCarthy helped raise around $ 70,000 each for four pro-impeachment Republicans in the battlefield districts and donated $ 10,000 to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who has a main opponent backed by Trump next year.

On Thursday, without being invited to his weekly solo press conference, McCarthy bragged about speaking to Trump on a regular basis.

I’m talking to him on the phone, he said. We talk quite often.

McCarthy suggested that while Trump would not retire from Orlando, he should address House Republicans another time.

Two days earlier, Cheney had made it clear that she did not want Trump to visit House Republicans, retired or in the future.

I didn’t invite him, she said.

