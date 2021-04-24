Politics
Bidens wins, a Russian quarrel and a crisis in the Indies: readings of the weekend
The start of President Joe Biden’s presidency has gone better than he expected in terms of tackling the coronavirus pandemic and promoting economic aid, but the period ahead will prove to be much more difficult.
As celebrations erupted in U.S. cities following the conviction of the former cop who killed George Floyd, most states and cities have resisted activists’ demands to strip cops of their so-called immunity. qualified and made only modest adjustments that have not changed the way police use lethal force.
President Vladimir Putin staged a standoff with Western countries that escalated tensions to force rivals to treat Russia as a global superpower, while in China President Xi Jinping reflects on how to tackle data people as it prepares to transform the economy.
And in Brazil and India, an increase in the number of new cases and deaths of Covid-19 is hitting both young people and fueling concern that the end of the pandemic will be later than expected.
Dig deeper into these and other topics with the latest edition of Weekend Reads. – Michael winfrey
Dig deeper into these and other topics with the latest edition of Weekend Reads.
Biden got fat in the first 100 days, and now comes the hard part
On his 100th day in office, Biden will havesurpassed immunization goals and is getting closer to others when schools reopen. He walked through the rifts between progressives and centrists in his party. But as Josh wingrove and Nancy cook explain, the next 100 days already seem more turbulent.
Biden summit shows how far US leadership needs to go
The US president called world leaders to a two-day virtual climate summit on Thursday to send a message that the United States is back and ready to lead. Leslie Kaufman and Eric Roston report how many of the 40 heads of state who attended had their own message for America: Prove it.
Weary Minneapolis must reinvent its font after trial
In the Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd was murdered, post-verdict celebrations have given way to civicchallenge that remains: reinventing public safety. As Fola Akinnibi and Sarah holder write, almost a year after Floyd’s death sparked protests, few cities have changed the powers of the police.
The Greens once attacked Germany, but now they take it
When Gerhard Schroeder formed a national government with the Greens in 1998, he made it clear that his Social Democratic Party was the “cook” and the junior partner the “waiter”. Alan crawford explores why this is no longer the case.
Europe has finally taken a turn in terms of vaccination against Covid-19
The long-awaited Covid-19 inoculation surge by the European Union is here. Loh Team explains how this is raising hopes that the continent can bring the pandemic under control and reopen economies faster than expected.
Putin warned rival nations not to cross Russia’s “red line” during his annual State of the Nation address on Wednesday. He later began withdrawing his troops from the Ukrainian border, easing some of the worst tensions with the United States and Europe since the Cold War. As Henry meyer and Irina Reznik report, it was to force Biden to engage with the Kremlin.
Xi’s next target in cracking down on tech is China’s vast amount of data
As Xi targets China’s gigantic tech giants, the big question now is how he will share data with them as part of a plan to transform the world’s second largest economy. theThe most brutal way would be to enter their data outright, an approach some extremists want.
Even record death toll could mask scale of India’s Covid crisis
Bodies piling up across India are raising concerns that the death toll from a new wave of Covid-19 could be much higher than official records, Upmanyu trivedi and Sudhi Ranjan Sen. report. The outbreak is also endangering the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
China’s suspicions and fears of ‘foreign conspiracy’ hamper Africa’s vaccination plan
As if the fight to get vaccines weren’t enough, Africa is also struggling to convince people to take them. From concern over the Chinese gunfire to conspiracy theories and warnings from Islamist activists, many Africans are being clear, Antoine Sguazzin and Katarina hoije write.
Where Covid kills young people: Brazil shows what can await others
As elsewhere, the pandemic in Brazil hit the elderly first. Now like Andrew Rosati, Martha viotti beck and Simone Preissler Iglesias report, the new cases and deaths are among the worst in the world, and there is evidence that the plague may now beaimed at young people.
What’s next for Chad after the death of longtime President Deby
Chad has had only one leader since Idriss Deby came to power in an uprising 30 years ago. Katarina hoije and Yinka Ibukun look how its battlefieldthe death threw the West African nation into political limbo, with a military junta planning to retain power until next year.
and finally … The plan was simple: persuade a dozen of Europe’s top football clubs to split up and turn the world’s most popular sport into a new Super League. He turned around in a spectacular fashion. David Hellier, Kitty donaldson and Rodrigo Orihuela Find out how the reactions of supporters, politicians and ultimately the teams themselves torpedoed a project that misinterpreted the emotional cauldron of European football.
