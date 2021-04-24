Politics
PM Modi reiterates need for appropriate Covid-19 behavior and increased vaccination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated the need for appropriate Covid-19 behavior and increased vaccination against the disease while hoping that urban and rural India would win the fight against the virus and help the country overcome the crisis he is facing in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic.
Speaking at the virtual launch of electronic property card distribution to over 40.00.00 homeowners as part of the SMVITA Centers program on the occasion of National Panchayat Day, Modi thanked rural India for its cooperation in preventing the transmission of Covid-19 in villages. He said Panchayat leaders must work again to stop the spread as India faces a much bigger challenge this time around.
The second wave of the pandemic resulted in a shortage of essential resources such as oxygen and medicine, as rising infections overwhelmed hospitals across the country.
Modi, who was speaking virtually to Panchayat leaders across the country, spoke of India’s one-year experience in tackling the spread of the virus and added that local leaders should use it to educate people. masses and stop the spread of Covid-19. He called on leaders to ensure that villagers receive the double dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Modi called the Panchayati Raj Day a very important occasion to recognize the achievements of local governments. He added that the day was remarkable in Indian history as millions of people would receive property cards. Modi said the SMVITA program is aimed at accelerating development, which will only be possible with the full support of the Panchayats.
Modi referred to the Garib Kalyan Rozgar program launched in 2020 for migrant workers forced to return home following the lockdown imposed last year to stem the spread of the pandemic. The Indian government has already started distributing free food to the poor, and this would benefit more than 800 million people, Modi said.
Modi called on local leaders to promote democracy at the local level and also asked them to look for new ways to develop each village. He mentioned the SMVITA program and adding property rights will create a sense of security among rural populations. This would end all the bickering that was taking place over property rights issues and end the corruption and persecution of Dalits. He added that electronic property cards would make more people eligible for bank loans to invest in improving their lives.
Modi asked the banks to formulate a format for these electronic property cards and the additional citizens who purchased them should be made easier with easy loan processes. He added that a geographic drone survey carried out as part of SMVITA made village maps available to the panchayats.
This should serve as a framework for the further development of the villages and the Gram Panchayats should make full use of these maps. Modi called on district administrations to launch outreach programs in villages to educate rural people on the use of electronic property cards. He said the Center was determined to develop rural India and the panchayats were empowered to take over various central initiatives such as ensuring the supply of safe drinking water.
Modi said the Center has diversified the role of the panchayats by involving them in decision-making. He added that the government is committed to helping local governments improve rural India. For this, the central government has allowed the Panchayats to spend their development funds on their own and we are working tirelessly to ensure that the Panchayats do not depend on local government offices for the release of these funds, he said. We are committed to depositing these funds directly into Gram Panchayats accounts.
Modi said that for the first time in Indian history more than two lakh crore rupees were sent directly to the Panchayats. He said the Panchayats should meet the expectations of the Center and use these funds for quality infrastructure in each village.
Modi said the Center has developed an online system to audit the work of panchayats to ensure quality work in villages. He asked all Panchayats to log into this auditing system earlier. There is no doubt that there are challenges in India’s development, but with a goal and a time frame, India can and will overcome these challenges.
Modi asked Gram Panchayats to work on making online education available to every student in the village.
